If you’re looking for fun things to do with the family in December, forget about that long drive to Tampa or St. Petersburg because there’s plenty of fun events happening in nearby Brooksville, and you’ll even have gas left over for a run down Commercial Way to hit the big box stores.
Some events are just look-and-see types, but others are activities for the whole family.
Here are the events happening in Brooksville, courtesy of Brooksville Main Street.
- Christmas on Main, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, in downtown Brooksville. The annual tree lighting will be held, and the Live Oak Theatre will present a special performance. There will be 100 local vendors for you to check out.
- Christmas Courthouse Live: Kings Ringers of Weslayan Church, 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at the Hernando County Courthouse.
- Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Brooksville Welcome Center, through Dec. 6. These feature beautifully decorated trees and wreaths donated by local businesses, and after the event, they will be auctioned off to raise money for future downtown art projects.
- Christmas Courthouse Live: Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church, 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, at the Hernando County Courthouse.
- Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
- Christmas Courthouse Live: Dance First, 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Hernando County Courthouse.
- Keys to Christmas: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, to 10:30 a.m, Thursday, Dec. 23. New keys will be hidden daily in downtown Brooksville. Each key unlocks a prize from downtown businesses valued at $25.
- Christmas Courthouse Live: Stir Up the Gift, 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at the Hernando County Courthouse.
- Sensory Inspired Santa Experience, 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at the Brooksville Welcome Center, 205 E. Fort Dade Ave., Brooksville. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for children who prefer a low-stimulation environment.
- Family Christmas Festival, 3 to 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at Hernando Park, 205 E. Fort Dade Ave. Santa will be there, as well as a petting zoo, Christmas crafts and entertainment for the whole family, including a show by the Adventure Family Circus.
- Christmas Courthouse Live: Al Chance, 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Hernando County Courthouse.
- Christmas Courthouse Live: Dell Barnes, 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Hernando County Courthouse.
- Christmas Character Stroll, through Dec. 31 at Hernando Park, 205 E. Fort Dade Ave. Your favorite Christmas characters will be there in the form of life-size cutouts.
- Christmas Carriage Rides, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 14, 15 and 21. They depart from Main Street at the courthouse. There will be three carriage ride types to choose from each evening. Tickets are $10 per person for wagon rides and $15 per person for carriage rides. Seating is limited. Reserve your ticket at https://www.welovebvl.org/events/christmas-carriage-rides
