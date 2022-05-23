BROOKSVILLE — All city of Brooksville government municipal facilities will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day, a federal holiday. All facilities will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, May 31.
Residential garbage collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 30, will be collected on Tuesday, May 31. Normally scheduled pickup for Tuesday for May 31, will be moved to Wednesday, June 1.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules are available on the city’s website.
For information contact the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.