BROOKSVILLE – All city of Brooksville government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. All offices will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Residential garbage collection for Monday, Jan. 16, will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 17, and regularly scheduled Tuesday pickups will be moved to Wednesday, Jan. 18.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules can be found on the city’s website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us. For information contact the city at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
