BROOKSVILLE – All city government offices will be closed beginning Monday, Aug 28, at noon and will reopen Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 a.m.
This time will allow for city staff to prepare the city as well as respond to impending Tropical Storm Idalia.
This closure will include all city buildings/facilities, parks and the cemetery. Residential garbage collection will cease operations on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30, and will resume as regularly scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The city sandbag site will remain open until further notice. The self-serve site is located at 600 S. Brooksville Ave., Brooksville.
Residents are reminded to take only what they need and to bring their own shovels.
There will be a special City Council meeting at 1 p.m. Monday for the council to vote on declaring an emergency.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pick-up schedules can be found on the city’s website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us.
For information contact the city at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
