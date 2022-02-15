All city of Brooksville government municipal offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday.
Residential garbage collection normally scheduled for Monday pickup will be collected on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Normally scheduled Tuesday pickups will be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 23.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules are available on the city’s website. For information, contact the city of Brooksville at (352) 540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us
