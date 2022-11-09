BROOKSVILLE – Because of the approach of Tropical Storm Nicole, all Brooksville government facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, and will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
All facilities will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.
This closure will include all city buildings/facilities, parks and the cemetery. Residential garbage collection will cease operations during this closure and will resume as regularly scheduled on Monday, Nov. 14. The regular commercial route will pick up on Friday, Nov. 11.
The city sandbag site is open until further notice. The self-serve site is at 600 S. Brooksville Ave. Residents are reminded to take only what they need and to leave the shovels for the next resident to use.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules can be found on the city’s website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us.
For information contact the city at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
