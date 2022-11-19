BROOKSVILLE – All city of Brooksville government municipal facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All facilities will return to normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 28.
Residential garbage collection normally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Pickups for Friday, Nov. 25, will remain as regularly scheduled.
Recycling collection will remain the same on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules can be found on the city’s website https://www.cityofbrooksville.us. For information contact the City at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
