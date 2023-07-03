Brooksville gets first look at proposed city budget

BROOKSVILLE — The kids might be relishing their vacations from school now, but the adults have some big work to do.
On June 26, the Brooksville City Council got its first look at the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The budget comes in at $13,521,389, an increase of $2,234,133 or 19.79% over last year. Built into that spending plan is $2,225,725 in reserves.
The proposed budget would be balanced with a 5.9 millage rate, said Autumn Sullivan, the city’s budget director. However, the council decided to hold off on setting that top millage rate until the July 24 budget meeting.
One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Salaries have been budgeted with a 4% increase as of Oct. 1 and a 2% merit increase beginning in March.
Fire, police questions
The fire department is seeking a 3% increase in the fire assessment to cover $2,308,806 in its budget, a 5.94% increase that would lead to a $5.24 increase for residential users. Staffing would remain at 21.
The city would also pay the county Sheriff’s Office $1,138,147, almost $60,000 more than last year.
Vice Mayor David Bailey had a few questions for Fire Chief Brad Sufficool after he presented his spending plan to the council.
For the past three years, Bailey said, the council has given the fire department a 3% increase in its budget, but it seems like the citizens are paying more for the same service. He pointed to the lack of ALS (Advanced Life Support) certification for the city’s department. In some cases, the city’s department can get to an emergency faster than the county’s department, but cannot perform ALS actions that could save lives, including administering drugs and intravenous efforts, though they can do CPR.
Sufficool explained that the department needed at least six paramedics to be certified as ALS and that he has three on board and another is getting ready to test with the county, plus another soon will be ready, he is getting ready to onboard another firefighter paramedic, and another is in school. It’s hard, he said, because people with those certifications are in demand at agencies that can pay more, though incentive pay can attract people and get them to stay.
Not only that, the cost of commodities that they use is going up, and the requested increase is to fund everything they use.
“We’re asking the taxpayers to pay more, and I want to give them more of your services,” Bailey said.
“We’re working on getting ALS. The stipend that you guys approved last year has been a big help on retaining. It’s pretty much a golden ticket to go where you want,” Sufficool said. “That is our goal in the department: To provide the city with ALS.”
The council voted 4-0 to approve the fire department’s assessment increase. Council member Thomas Bronson was absent.
As for law enforcement, Bailey brought up the issue of the $1,138,147 that the city is paying the Sheriff’s Office.
He asked what would happen if the city stopped paying and put the money back in its budget for other needs. City Manager Ron Snowberger said the city gets two guaranteed deputies at all times for its money. The city’s police department shut down in June 2018 and the 30-person staff scattered to other jobs, some with the Sheriff’s Office.
What, where to spend
Each department head came forward with their requests, and the council seemed mostly receptive, though some items were questioned.
Some departments need technology upgrades, including technology services. A big problem for them is that the wireless microphones in the council’s chambers have never worked right and sometimes emit screeches when people try to speak into them.
One department head reported that she’s been using software that originally was bought in 2003, and another said her department still is keeping files on paper in filing cabinets, which increases the possibility for errors.
Snowberger talked about the need for new office furniture in some areas. For example, he said, the chairs for the council members on the dais were finally replaced and the old seats sent to a conference room, but the carpet on the floor of City Hall does not give a good impression and the dais itself is looking worn around the edges.
Mayor Blake Bell said he once was opposed, but now thought it was time for a change, especially with new microphones.
Roads of brick
Nostalgia doesn’t come cheap.
Public Works Director Paul Booth gave another presentation on the brick road plan for the city. The plan is to restore Russell Street between South Main Street and South Brooksville Avenue to its original brick paving.
To accomplish this task the following materials will need to be obtained:
• A total of approximately 53,100 additional bricks will be needed.
• Approximately 32,850 bricks will be salvaged from a section of Highland Street.
• Staff will then need to buy about 20,250 bricks from an outside source. Estimated cost of the purchased bricks will be $52,650.
• Staff will need to buy approximately 850 linear feet of new curbing at a cost of $26.39 per linear foot, with the total cost of curbing estimated at $22,431.50.
• Staff will need approximately 1,100 cubic yards of base material at an estimated cost of $72.71 per yard, or $79,981.
• Staff will need approximately 170 cubic yards of sand at an estimated cost of $20 per yard, or $3,400.
• Total cost of materials will be approximately $158,462.
Labor, equipment, mobilization and ancillary items will be $175,000 to $200,000, bringing the total project cost to between $333,462 and $358,462.
A long discussion of the project and its costs ensued, with some talk of hidden “stashes” of bricks stored somewhere in the city.
“We’d work to find bricks of the same era and age. I was informed that we have bricks in storage from 15 years ago, and they’re checking to see if those bricks are there,” Booth said. “We will try to get the bricks.”
Bailey had a question about using a local supplier to buy bricks, but Booth said the company uses concrete, not clay, to make the bricks, and the difference would be apparent. There is an out-of-state supplier that can sell them clay bricks for $11 to $13 a square foot without delivery charge.
Parks and recreation
David Howard, director of parks and recreation, accepted a proclamation from the council for July being declared Parks and Recreation Month.
He showed council members a flyer with a list of events that will be happening, and a calendar will come out with future events.
The July events include an ice cream party on July 7, a cemetery cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on July 15, a supersoaker battle on July 22 and a family movie night on July 29.
See the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/COBParksandRecreation.
Howard is asking for three more full-time equivalents for the parks department, a park attendant I, a park attendant II and an inmate crew leader at a total increase of $129,520.
He said he needs more operating supplies and recently learned that when the splash pad becomes operational, and that could be by next spring, it will need chemicals as well as people certified to run and maintain it.
As for the stadium, the goal is to have girls playing in it next spring.
Council member Christa Tanner said only half of it is being updated, and she worried that half will look amazing and half will look the same as before.
Everything has gone up in price, Howard said. Once the new bids come in, he said, they will see that they’ve budgeted enough to get both sides done.
“The engineers recommended that one side be done immediately,” and the other done in the future, he said.
There will be more meetings about the budget and the millage rate.
The next one will be on July 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.