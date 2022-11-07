BROOKSVILLE – All Brooksville government municipal facilities will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, a federal holiday.
All facilities will return to normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 14.
Residential garbage collection normally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected on Thursday, Nov. 10. Normally scheduled pickup for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be moved to Wednesday, Nov. 9. Recycling collection will remain the same on the second and foutth Wednesday of the month.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules can be found on the city’s website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us. For information, contact the city at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
