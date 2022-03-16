BROOKSVILLE — Some federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act soon will be flowing into the pockets of city employees who worked during the pandemic, the City Council decided on March 7.
Employees who got sick during the pandemic received pay for leave without having to tap into their leave time accounts, and employees who did not get sick often had to work much overtime to compensate.
In fact, Mayor Ken Brayton said, at some times whole departments were out sick, including the customer service department, and other staff had to fill in. Every city employee was deemed essential so he or she had to work, sometimes in jobs outside their job title.
Police and fire-rescue personnel received bonuses from the governor for their service during the pandemic.
The city had been approved for almost $4.3 million and has already received about $2.1 million. It will get the second payment of the remainder around August. Among the planned uses was for employees.
City Manager Ron Snowberger said the money was an “essential employee benefit for those who worked from March. They didn’t get an increase or incentive for work during the pandemic.”
“I’m not comfortable with that,” Brayton said. “Weren’t employees paid overtime when they were called in?”
Snowberger said this applies to cities and counties across Florida and the U.S.
“So we’re essential and we get a bonus,” Brayton said to laughter.
Councilmember Beth Erhard had questions about the bonuses, too.
“The question I have is, the employees that were out with COVID, they didn’t get sick pay? And those who weren’t got overtime and additional pay?” she asked.
“The plan act money comes into the city,” Snowberger said. “It was to award those employees who worked during the pandemic in local government. Employees were paid overtime, but those employees weren’t expected to work every weekend for months on end. It is in the package.”
Out of 106 city employees, 60 are eligible for the money, almost $180,000 in total, Snowberger said. Some employees were hired during the pandemic and there was employee turnover, too, some of it because the city’s pay scales were too low and people left for better jobs.
The amount to be paid will come before the council before it’s given out, Snowberger said.
The city will spend the other money on water- and parks-related projects.
In other action
• The city honored the winners of the annual squirrel hunt. Dillon Pinkston and Shannon Brass were the first place winners; Mike Bick and Kevin Gonzalez won second place; and Bonnie Wood and Loki Wood were in third place.
• The city declared March 12 to 20 to be Children’s Week in a proclamation.
• The city approved 5-0 a rezoning petition for an 83.3-acre tract of land on the north side of Southern Hills Boulevard, east of the future Governor’s Boulevard and 1,220 feet east of U.S. 41 and Southern Hills Boulevard. The plan is for 175 single-family units. Despite concerns about internal roads, council member Robert Battista said he’d vote for the change, which passed 5-0.
• The tale of “Equine” goes on. Apparently, the artist has stopped responding to the city, Snowberger said.
