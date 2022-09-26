BROOKSVILLE – On Monday, Sept. 26, during a special meeting of the Brooksville City Council, city leaders declared a state of emergency due to the approach of Hurricane Ian.
The state of emergency will remain in effect for seven days.
Voluntary evacuations are recommended beginning Monday, Sept. 26, and mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning at 9 a.m. for all properties west of U.S. 19, to include all mobile/modular homes and low-lying areas county-wide.
Evacuation shelters will open on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 a.m. as follows:
- Enrichment Center Inc. of Hernando County, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville -- General population and pet friendly
- Challenger K-8, 13400 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill -- Special needs only
- Explorer K-8, 10252 Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill -- General population and pet friendly
All local, to include the City of Brooksville, government offices/facilities, parks and cemeteries will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 a.m.
At this time, the city of Brooksville and HernandoCounty is forecasted to have significant impacts as follows:
- Winds greater than 35 mph are anticipated, and no special needs busing will be available at that point.
- Storm surge is anticipated to be greater than 10 feet.
- Rainfall potential is 10 inches or more (a 100-year storm event)
- Flooding is expected to include rivers/ponds
- There is the potential for tornadoes
The city sandbag site is open and will remain open until further notice for Brooksville residents. The self-serve site is located at 600 S. Brooksville Ave., and is open 24 hours a day. Residents are asked to only take what they need and leave the shovels for the next resident to use. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident.
To be considered a resident, individuals must reside within the city limits of Brooksville. All individuals who live outside the city limits are encouraged to utilize the HernandoCounty sandbag sites.
Sanitation will be in emergency mode during the closure; all garbage pickup will resume routes on Monday, Oct. 3; recycling is anticipated to resume on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The city’s Streets Department is sweeping streets and clearing storm drains in anticipation of the upcoming storm and the Utilities Water/Wastewater Divisions are fueling generators, and preparations are underway to limit water and sewer disruption. The normal on-call procedures will be in place during the course of the closure. Residents may call (352) 540-3860 for water related emergencies. The Department of Public Works, to include Utilities, will not respond to any calls when there are dangerous or hazardous conditions. We will address all issues once the storm has passed, and it is safe to resume all repairs and road clearing.
The city of Brooksville encourages residents to act immediately to prepare yourself, friends and family if you plan to stay and ride out the storm or, if need be, make the necessary arrangements to evacuate to a safer locale.
