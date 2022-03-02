BROOKSVILLE – Patria Dye remembers the first time she appeared in a newspaper.
She got in trouble.
She was growing up in California in the 1980s and came from a musical family. Her father was a gospel singer and pastor.
Her family was known for gospel music, she said, and she was always told, “‘You can’t sing gospel and ‘the boogie-joogie’,” she remembered with a laugh. “That was forbidden. Anything other than gospel was called ‘the boogie-joogie’.”
In high school, the head of the music department was into jazz and he had a jazz concert. Patria sneaked out to be in the concert for the school.
“I was on the front page of the San Ramon Valley Times,” she said. “And my father – and it was black-and-white – my father looked down and he was drinking his coffee, and I’ll never forget he thought I was my sister because it was black-and-white, but then he read it and said, ‘You were singing the boogie-joogie!’”
She was in trouble, she said, and had to beg forgiveness.
Eventually, she had her own band called “Off the Hook,” until it broke up and someone else took the name.
It must have been 1981, she said, when she was asked to sing at the Monterey Jazz Festival. Count Basie was going to be there, had heard something Patria sang and wanted her to come, but she couldn’t go.
“I was really sad,” she said.
“I had seen the Ramones at least 10 times by then,” her husband and business partner Tom said, and they both laughed at the memory.
In a building on East Jefferson Street, Brooksville’s music scene is coming together around a recording studio that Tom and Patria Dye operate.
It’s the real deal, with comfy couches and seats, lots of musical instruments and a vibe that says, “Make music!”
They’ve had the business since October. People come in all the time, Tom said.
“One thing that I’ll say I was really, really surprised about is that there is more extreme talent around Brooksville than I’ve ever seen anywhere,” he said.
His wife agrees.
“There’s really good talent out here, like coming out of the woodwork,” Patria said.
Instruments galore
Tom Dye gave a tour of the recording studio, which includes all sorts of guitars, a drum kit behind a plastic barrier, keyboards, giant old-style amplifiers and microphones.
In the back is a sound board, which Tom says is the only instrument he plays, and a small room for recording voices. It’s often used by local podcasters, Patria said.
The board is 100% analog and can send sound to reel-to-reel tape or computers.
“We’re pretty much equipped to do whatever we want to do,” Tom Dye said.
There’s a lot of stuff, some of it old and restored.
“If you own a recording studio you have to be able to fix things,” he said.
The reel-to-reel is a 1984 Teac four-track that he rebuilt, Tom said. He can do 32 tracks on the board. They can also record onto laptops
“We’re what you’d call a ‘boutique’ studio,” he said.
It might not be a “modern” studio, but Patria said people are coming back to the old ways of recording.
All the dials and switches and faders on the sound board look impressive, Tom said, but it’s just everything repeated 32 times. “If you learn one,” he said, “you’ve learned them all.”
Tom said he’s been working with high-end audio since he was a teenager. He’s 64 going on 65 and works a day job, but it’s clear that he and Patria, 55, who is in the medical field, see music as something special for themselves and the community.
A big part of that is fostering the Brooksville music scene with events at the studio and jam sessions by local musicians who drop by to sit on the comfortable chairs, talk about the music business and just want to make some beautiful sounds.
The Dyes charge for the use of their studio at a rate of $30 an hour for a minimum of two hours, but you can go over by a little and it’s OK, Tom said.
Patria insists that everyone play on something before they leave, so you might find yourself holding a locally made three-string electric guitar and get told to play a few notes or use a slide to bend notes across the fretboard.
Tom was born and raised in southern California, lived in Connecticut and Massachusetts for about 30 years, and in 2001 he headed for Florida.
“I came out here in 2001,” Patria said. “I came from California, too, and I met him here.”
She was born in Michigan and got to the west coast when she was 4.
Patria is 55 and has four children; one of whom, a son, is a rapper in the music business.
Her favorite instrument is the drums, she said, and she sat down to lay down a hard rock beat.
Musicians bring their own instruments, they said, but there are always enough instruments for someone to have fun with something.
Capturing the soul
The art of recording isn’t just about capturing “perfection,” Tom said, but capturing a performance, even if there are mistakes or badly played notes in a piece. It’s about capturing the spontaneity of creation. A mistake just means humans and not computers created the music, he said.
They have an assistant who’s studying music, and she’s done a lot. The woman was looking for an “internship” and they had her come by when someone else was playing.
She didn’t say much, but when the other group left they gave her a guitar and she started playing like she was Jimi Hendrix.
“She blew me away,” Patria said.
Now, she’s more of an “associate,” Tom said.
And there’s a lot of people like that in the area, he said. People will come to the studio and they’ve never played together, and they find unity.
The Dyes keep buying more stuff and expanding.
The most famous person to play in their space is “Motown” Johnson, they said.
“He played the drums for Alicia Keys, Smokey Robinson and several people, Bob Dylan, I think,” Tom said, and Patria agreed.
“He’s one of my favorite writers,” Patria said of Dylan.
Back to the old
While digital, CDs and streaming are a big deal, analog and vinyl LPs are making a comeback, Tom said, and that’s a good thing. Musicians used to make music together and feed off the energy of each other, not just lay down tracks alone that would be mixed later.
“They complain about this one wrong note,” Tom said. “I say to them, ‘If you ever listen to anything Led Zeppelin did, Jimmy Page made a lot of mistakes, but that’s not the point. The point is that your soul knows that humans made this.’ It isn’t perfect and it does not have to be perfect.”
Often, he said, you’ll hear about something that was recorded 50 or 100 times, and the group ends up using the first or second take.
Still, Tom said, there’s nothing wrong with someone sitting alone in their bedroom and making music, and it’s all over Spotify. It’s just that they’re being creative, and that matters, too.
During a free-wheeling conversation, Tom mentioned a new venture: podcasts around a table with these new microphones.
They’re going to get kids to interview their parents and grandparents in an informal environment, Tom said.
“There’s something about this space that’s really, really creative anyway,” Tom said. “The energy here, I don’t know what it is. We just try to provide a place that’s really comfortable and maybe a little eclectic, but give people a place that they want to come to, and it seems to be really working well for us.”
