BROOKSVILLE — David Bailey says he’s embarrassed at the way the city looks.
During a special City Council meeting to approve the millage rate and handle some other matters, the member of the council displayed photos of city-owned property on medians, sidewalks and streets that he said have not been maintained properly and are overgrown, and told Public Works Director Paul Booth he wants something done about it.
“It’s not being taken care of,” Bailey said.
“We’re doing the best that we can with the staff that we have available to us,” Booth said.
“Your best, I’m sorry, sir, has not been good enough,” Bailey replied. “I don’t know what to tell you, but our city looks like a ghost town.”
“I would welcome any recommendations that you have,” Booth said.
Both men have had a kind of low-key argument during past meetings in which Bailey criticized Booth for change orders on public works projects that cost the city more money, but at the meeting on July 24, it burst out into the open.
“One of the main reasons I ran for council is to make a difference,” Bailey said. “As I drive around our city, it doesn’t look like we’re making a difference, in my opinion.”
He’s getting phone calls and people are approaching him and telling him to open his eyes.
The retention ponds are in “horrible condition,” Bailey said.
City Manager Ron Snowberger said he heard similar talk last year about the cemetery, and that crews are out there working.
It’s the height of the growing and thunderstorm season, Snowberger added, and they don’t send workers out into storms to cut grass, and it’s very difficult to cut grass after a thunderstorm.
They are working on an additional inmate crew and a vehicle to transport the inmates to Chinsegut and the streets.
“We have a lot of property to take care of,” Snowberger said.
Booth said the equipment is out there and being run, but he doesn’t have enough staff to do what’s being requested.
There are crews out daily, except when it’s raining.
Booth said they also patch potholes, do concrete work including pouring concrete for the new restroom facilities, which wasn’t included in the original bid. It takes them away from the mowing.
They also were working downtown and around City Hall.
“We do not have enough staff to keep up with all of it, nor do I have the funding to bring on additional staff,” Booth said.
They try to mow every piece of city property every 14 to 15 days but cannot always do that.
Their new equipment is enabling the staff to do a lot of work, he said.
Bailey showed photos taken a month ago and admitted after the meeting that a city employee had informed him of the overgrowth situation, especially in the area around the public works building.
Both men went around and around with their arguments, with Bailey asking about the new equipment the city has obtained and whether it’s in use, and what happened with the new spider excavator, which apparently arrived, was unpacked last week and then blew a seal on one of the main drive units on its first job, and it has yet to be fixed but it’s under warranty.
The automated mowers are working, Booth said, and doing the job. He also pointed out that with his current budget and below-market wage rates, it’s hard to recruit and keep employees willing to work in the extreme heat of the summer.
Booth said he’s had a crew downtown working on landscape issues recently, and said some of the photos Bailey had were of private property. Bailey said some of the photos were of medians, and they haven’t been mowed.
“What you’re asking me to do is to mow grass and disregard other items,” Booth said.
“I can’t get anywhere with you, sir,” Bailey replied, adding that maybe Booth should bid out the work or get on a mower and do the work himself if he doesn’t have the people. Booth said if that’s how Bailey wants him to spend his time, he’ll get on a mower and do the work himself.
Bailey said if Booth needs more people he should get them, and Booth again said he would if he had the funding.
Mayor Blake Bell recommended that Booth come up with an action plan to deal with the situation in his department and beautify the city.
