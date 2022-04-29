BROOKSVILLE — An attempt to impose city impact fees failed on a tie vote April 18 following a presentation to the City Council.
The city collects Hernando County impact fees, but was looking to collect impact fees to raise money for Fire-Rescue, public buildings, parks and recreation, and multi-modal transportation.
The consulting firm Benesch had been retained to look at the idea, and its representative Nilgun Kamp gave a presentation covering the law and processes involving impact fees, as well as the process of calculating and implementing them.
Fire-Rescue would get about $30,000 to $50,000 a year with city impact fees; public buildings would get $70,000 to $110,000; parks would generate $110,000 to $140,000; and transportation would generate $80,000 to $100,000 per year.
The maximum allowable fee for a single-family home would be $2,227 per year, she said.
Rates within the four classifications would vary, but the parks fee would go up.
There was no citizen input.
Battista moved to adopt the fees, and council member Betty Erhard seconded the motion.
In the roll-call vote, though council member Robert Battista and Erhard voted aye, council member David Bailey and Vice Mayor Blake Bell voted nay (Mayor Pat Brayton was absent). The motion failed because of the tie.
The city attorney said the motion for the impact fees could not come back because it only got two votes.
The county impact fees that the city collects remain in place, the city attorney said, and are remitted to the county. That has not changed.
“We will continue to collect school board impact fees, law enforcement impact fees, library impact fees,” Battista said.
Energy presentation
The council heard a presentation from Jeff Stokes of ESG Energy Group. He described numerous moves to improve the city’s energy efficiency, including replacing the City Hall roof and HVAC system; replacement of water heaters from 2005 or older; establishing automated meter reading; and new induction lighting with bulbs that can last 100,000 hours.
The city has realized $3 million in savings to date, he said.
In other action
The council approved signing an engagement letter with Bryant, Miller and Olive, bond attorneys, for the Department of Public Works building. It’s a $3.5 million loan. The motion passed on a 3-1 vote, with Erhard dissenting.
Erhard said she was not supportive of the new Public Works building, expressing concern that she has heard about a possible recession coming, and she didn’t think they should be taking out a loan.
The council approved the Cascades Water Reuse project on a 4-0 vote.
The city honored several citizens for their work on waste stations since dogs are allowed in the Quarry Park. The community donated for the stations. Lee Johnson, Ivy Cordell, Fatima Valdes, Adri Valdes and Eric Valdes received certificates.
