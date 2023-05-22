BROOKSVILLE — The City Council chambers were packed on May 15 as young athletes, their proud parents and dedicated coaches were recognized with proclamations for successful seasons.
D.S. Parrott’s girls softball champions were first up, with head coach Valerie Curran handing out certificates to the players.
“I am very proud of these girls,” Curran said. “We came from behind, we worked hard and we ended up winning our county championship.”
She’s been coaching for 29 years, and is building a Leopards team for next year.
The players were Alexis Badiukiewicz, Murphy Blade, Chanti Hagood, Leigh Haney, Hayley Hulsey, Lillian Jernigan, Juliana Jeter, Hailey Mellerup, Ryleigh Mellerup, Alivia Miller, Valeria Ramos-Krabeck, Riley Rapone and Ava Scrivens.
Assistant coaches were Kristie Jernigan and Mike Miller.
Next up were the Hernando High School baseball district champions.
Coach Tim Sims came forward to receive handshakes from the council members.
“Being a part of the Hernando baseball fraternity is a really special thing, and you boys will have those memories and those brotherhoods for the rest of your life,” said City Council mdember Thomas Bronson.
The players were Will "Tex" Taylor, Drew Vanalstine, Anthony "T" Talpa, Austin Knierim, Braden Harmon, Bryce Saltsman, Carlos Gonzalez, Carlo Oliveros, Cason Williamson, DaJourain "DJ" Jackson, Drew Bittinger, Eric O'Dell, Henry Robison, Kai Laielli, Kaine Ellis, Michael Saverese, Patrick Green, Rylan Thompson, Tyler "TJ" Rodier and Tyson Morgan.
Mayor Blake Bell interrupted the program for a special tribute to Sims.
“You didn’t know about this, but we wanted to surprise you tonight for your 500th win,” he said. “You might notice some of your other players that you might have coached through the years, and some of your teammates from your days at Hernando are here. There’s a reason why.”
Sims was a “rock-solid” middle infielder, tenacious pitcher and a clutch hitter who had considerable abilities. He got a scholarship to Seminole Junior College, where he was a standout player, and eventually was drafted by the Montreal Expos organization in the 1984 Major League draft, but stayed in college and played for Alabama. He played in several independent leagues but eventually came home to work in his family’s furniture business and in 1994 became the leader of the Hernando team.
He has sent “scores” of players to college programs, and some even were drafted by major league teams.
He gained his 500th win on May 4.
“When I pulled up with the boys and I saw all the alumni out front, I was just thankful because we just had our last team meeting about 20 minutes before we got here,” Sims said. “And I told them it’s the last time they’ll all be together. There’s a bunch of them out there that understand that.”
He and the team appreciate the recognition from the city, Sims said.
“Hernando High School is also the city of Brooksville,” he added.
He can’t do it, Sims said, without the support from the city, the alumni, the local businesses and the leaders.
“The players and the kids have won 500 games, not me,” Sims said. “So thank you very much for this recognition.”
He and his generation had a lot of good coaching, and they are passing that tradition along, he said.
Jeep meet-and-greet
The City Council heard a request from Latrese Hawkins for a sponsorship credit request for a June 3 Jeep Meet-and-Greet in the Quarry from noon to 5 p.m. The event organizer was requesting a waiver of $350 to partially cover the costs to rent the park facilities.
“I think it’s a very positive thing for our community to have an event like this in our park,” Bronson said.
Parks and Recreation commissioner David Howard said that there isn’t money in the budget to waive the fee. Bell said that they’re at the end of the budget year and there is no more money for fee waivers. The panel voted 5-0 to approve the waiver, but then members of the council agreed to each make individual donations totaling $350 to support the event, and thus it didn’t need a fee waiver.
Hawkins thanked the council for its help and support.
In other action
• The city received a Trail Town designation from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
• The council approved a contract to resurface tennis and basketball courts. Howard said residents have let it be known that upgrades are needed. A request for proposals was put out for the work, with the costs to be paid through grants. The total for both courts at Bud McKethan Park and Tom Varn Park would be just shy of $160,000, but the fiscal impact will be $132,138. The tennis courts could be used for pickleball, too, which is a growing sport. New hoops, new nets and new goals are in the contract, Howard said, adding there also are plans to resurface the baseball and softball fields.
• Council members heard an informational presentation on the city’s fire fee, where the city is and where it’s going. The city has a fire assessment that’s a funding source for the fire department (but not EMS), but only pays for about half the cost, with the rest coming from the general fund. At one time, before 2019, all the residential properties paid $262, City Manager Ron Snowberger noted, and they went back to $175. Even if the council increases fire fees, none would get close to what residential users used to pay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.