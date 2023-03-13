BROOKSVILLE — Whenever one sees “Croom Road” on an agenda in this city, it’s best to not make plans for anything other than a very, very long council meeting and debate.
Council members sympathized with residents who again came out and said they didn’t want any development on a parcel of land on the east side of Broad Street and north of Croom Road.
The trouble is that the previous council pretty much agreed to things that the current council does not like but cannot do much to change.
An agenda item added on March 6 would enable the city to effectively pause development while new standards for development are studied and adopted. This would not affect projects already in the pipeline, but would become effective after the passage of second reading on March 20.
The motion passed 4-1 on a roll call vote with council member Thomas Bronson dissenting.
The second reading of the Croom Road rezoning passed on a 3-2 vote with Mayor Blake Bell and council member David Bailey dissenting.
The debate over the Croom Road development drove the meeting well into the night as residents asked that something be done to stop growth and development amid concerns over a growing population, wildlife, traffic, school concurrency, buffers and drainage.
The city had reached a mediation agreement over the development, and members lamented having their hands tied; hence, the moratorium so they can put their stamp on future development in Brooksville.
This was set in place before they got on the council, Bronson said. “We don’t want and can’t afford a legal battle,” he said.
Family pride
The family of Rosa Cole Ingram-Brown attended the meeting and accepted a proclamation from the city honoring her life and her family.
She died Feb. 19 at age 107, having been born Oct. 1, 1915.
“What a legacy she left,” Bell said.
Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews gathered in the chambers to honor her.
Squirrel hunters honored
The youths who participated in the annual squirrel hunt were recognized and received awards for their efforts.
The following people were recognized:
1st Place — Corey Cremata and Kevin Mills, 5 lbs., 2.19 oz.
2nd Place — Dave Huston and Daniel Villeiux, 5 lbs., 1.49 oz.
3rd Place — Shannon Brass and Dillon Pinkston, 5 lbs., 0.84 oz.
Adult Side Pot — Cody Bowers and Corey Bowers, 1 lb. 3.23 oz.
Youth/Youth Winning Teams:
1st Place — Shelby Cook and Gavin Hoffmann, 4 lbs., 14.58 oz.
2nd Place — Jeffery Jericho III and Tristan Smith, 4 lbs., 13.49 oz.
3rd Place — Greyson Volberg and Albert Kersey, 4 lbs., 11.46 oz.
Youth Side Pot — Leigha Haney, 1 lb., 2.24 oz.
In other action
The council proclaimed March as National Reading Month. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department began the #BrooksvilleReads initiative geared toward bringing accessible reading material to various areas of the city.
The Parks and Recreation Department bought five library kiosks that will be unveiled each week. The first one was unveiled on the first Friday of the month, March 3, in front of the Tom Varn Park playground area. The additional kiosks will be placed throughout the city and will be dedicated to a historical educator who impacted Brooksville/Hernando County.
Members of Students Working Against Tobacco were on hand to see approval of the first reading of an ordinance to ban vaping and medicinal marijuana use — in addition to tobacco but except for unfiltered cigars — in the city’s parks and beaches. The motion passed 5-0, and Bell called for a round of applause for the students who supported the effort.
Commented
