Brooksville council member Thieryung admits he no longer lives in city

BROOKSVILLE — Casey Thieryung doesn’t live in Brooksville anymore.
Near the conclusion of the City Council meeting on April 17, the 28-year-old Seat 4 representative and local businessman said he had closed on a house outside the city limits.
His business is still in the city limits, though.
“A lot of you guys knew this was coming,” Thieryung said during closing comments. “I closed on my house a couple of weeks ago, which is all great news, except that it’s a minute and a half outside of city limits. According to the city charter, you guys have the right to give me the boot, but it would take all four of you. Just so you know.”
Thieryung then jokingly told council member David Bailey, “I know you’re trying to get rid of me. It’s going to be difficult.”
Bailey, laughing, clapped Thieryung on the shoulder and said, “I love you.”
Thieryung said he wanted to get it on the record before “it got out.”
Rules for running for office
According to the city charter (https://tinyurl.com/496mz2rm), “Any elector who has continuously resided in the City of Brooksville for at least one (1) year, immediately prior to qualifying, shall be eligible to hold the office of city council member.” An editor’s note adds the following: “The requirement for a candidate to be a real property owner was editorially deleted as it is of doubtful constitutionality.”
A member can be disqualified from office, the charter says, if the “Council member no longer meets residency requirements of having primary residence within the city limits.”
After the meeting, Thieryung was in conversation with City Attorney Becky Vose, and said she was going to research the situation.
When he came to Brooksville, Thieryung said, he had rented a house from a local church, and that address was listed on the forms he filed to run for office.
He has inherited land, he said.
“My grandmother died, and left me property,” he said in an interview after the meeting. “So, as far as I read the charter … it would take all four of them to kick me out. Personally, the way that I see it … when I moved into the city I rented a house from a church, which means that if I wasn’t a business owner, if I moved into the city, started renting a house, when I wasn’t paying property taxes, and the church doesn’t pay property taxes, so I’m — without owning a business — totally transient, as far as the city is concerned, but still allowed to run.”
He rents the location of his business from someone who does pay property taxes, Thieryung said, so he can run for office.
His issue is that there are people with “major investments in the city” aren’t able to be involved even though people who are “transient” are allowed to be involved.
“I think that as a renter of a home, I’m not invested in the city, but as the owner of a business I am invested in the city,” he said.
Opponent speaks
Thieryung ran against Chris Kingsley in the race for Seat 4, and Kingsley said on April 18 that Thieryung should resign.
“He didn’t live in the city of Brooksville as long as he did, anyway,” Kingsley said. “I mean, he moved there less than a year before the election, and then he just didn’t tell the truth about it.”
Kingsley said that if Thieryung left office he might go for the seat again.
“I would consider it,” Kingsley said. “I think that the issues that I ran on are issues that still aren’t being addressed, so I would consider that.”
Kinglsey said his campaign did a background check on Thieryung before the election and found inaccuracies in some of the things he said. “No one seemed to care,” Kingsley said.
Asked what was inaccurate, Kingsley said, “That he had been living in Brooksville all of his life, and that kind of stuff, that he’d been in Iowa and he lived out in Sherman Hills and Ridge Manor, and then over there on Cedar Lane. And then he’d moved into the city less than a year before the election. He was renting that place on Bell.”
There is a bill in the Florida Legislature about residency requirements for local public office, but it’s for school board members only.
Before the election of the new council, members Betty Erhard and Robert Battista took issue with City Manager Ron Snowberger on some of his decisions, contending that he did not live in the city.
Thieryung said he will stay as long as they let him, and will run again.
“It’s less than five minutes from this building,” he said of his house.
Kingsley put it simply.
“He needs to resign,” he said.
In other action
• The council heard from Jeff Stokes of ESG on energy conservation measures that have saved the city $666,000 in the past 10 years. Among the improvements were replacing the roof at City Hall, new HVAC systems and duct work at some buildings, replacing water meters, and replacing lighting.
• Public Works Director Paul Booth asked the council to approve a sole source deal with Ferguson Waterworks for Neptune Meters and Registers. The city piggybacked on a deal the county made, and there has been a name change. Also, the price is slightly higher for each residential meter due to price increases. The motion was approved 5-0.
