Brooksville council hears about homelessness

BROOKSVILLE — There are no easy solutions to the problem of homelessness, the Brooksville City Council heard on May 22, and plenty of reasons why people lose the roof over their head.
“It’s a situation that needs attention,” said City Manager Ron Snowberger, and there are different agencies and organizations working on the problem.
Barbara Wheeler of the Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition and Angie B. Walasek, United Way of Hernando County executive director, tried to dispel some myths and misunderstandings about the homeless in a presentation during the council workshop.
Walasek shared the story of the man on the first slide of the presentation. His name was Randy and he was standing on a street corner near Hernando Beach. She stopped and asked him what his issues were, and he said he had problems with transportation and cellphone communications. Her agency was able to connect him to assistance, and now he’s thriving, she said.
Wheeler said it’s important to talk to the homeless people and not just assume that they are lazy or unemployed. Some actually are employed but have lost housing because of circumstances beyond their control, don’t know where to turn for help or got help before but feel like they’ve been “burned.”
Veterans have said that they feel that way, Wheeler said, but the key is to develop a relationship and let them and other homeless people know that when they’re ready to be helped, the organization will be there for them.
ALICE and other issues
In their studies, Wheeler and Walasek said the top causes of homelessness are unemployment and underemployment; lack of affordable housing; mental illness and lack of services; poverty; and “ALICE” and competing forces.
ALICE is an acronym for “asset limited, income constrained employed” and 38% of households in the county are on a financial tightrope, unable to keep and grow assets and just one emergency from falling into crisis.
“It’s normally not just one thing,” Wheeler said about how people fall into homelessness. A lot of them end up living in vehicles or in the woods, Walasek said.
In putting together numbers, it’s a challenge, the advocates said, because different agencies use different methods. For example, the school district counts a child as homeless throughout the school year, even if the child’s family moves into a home during the year. In some cases, people are not counted as homeless if they are “doubling up” or living with someone else.
Other reasons for loss of housing can include the end of a relationship, in which one member ends up out of a home; the loss of a spouse, which cuts income for the remaining person; and a financial setback.
The housing challenge
Wheeler said the current housing market is not favorable for low-income people because rental houses are being sold, sometimes out from under home renters; rental prices are increasing; rental agreements are not being renewed; and housing simply is not available. In some cases, people who took out adjustable-rate mortgages found the payments unaffordable when interest rates went up.
An echo of the 2008 recession is that a lot of housing that would have been built was not built, and that’s resonating today in the housing market. The U.S. is short millions of housing units and it’s been a struggle to catch up because of the lack of supply and high cost of both workers to build homes and materials.
In January of this year, Wheeler said, the county hit a peak of first-time homeless. “A lot of these people are not prepared for what they’re going to be up against,” she said, and homelessness among the elderly is increasing, too.
Helping hands
The United Way offers a 211 call center that operates out of Clearwater, Walasek said, and there have been more than 1,250 calls for help with housing.
The Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition helped the St. Vincent de Paul CARES program from July 2019 to April of this year with $540,003 worth of financial assistance. In 138 households, 266 people became housed through “rehousing” in 27 households, 77 people were assisted with “homeless prevention” and 294 people have exited to permanent housing, 81% of all exits.
The remainder probably went back to the streets or the woods.
Although there is federal help from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Wheeler said, it comes with restrictions on rent that do not take into account the realities of the local housing market.
The government tells them to pay the fair-market rent, but that’s below what landlords are charging. For example, in the fiscal year 2023, HUD said fair market rents were $930 for an efficiency, $1,000 for a one-bedroom, $1,200 for a two-bedroom, $1,540 for a three-bedroom and $1,880 for a four-bedroom.
In the Julep Apartments, one-bedroom units went for $1,479, two-bedrooms went from $1,499 to $1,629, three-bedrooms went for $1,609 and four-bedrooms went for $1,849.
The county has $2.2 million in “State Housing Initiatives Partnership” money coming in the next 10 years, Wheeler said, and leadership needs to come together and work on the problem.
Moving forward
There are plans for more government meetings and workshops on homelessness and housing, and the county is working on zoning plans to allow “Tiny Homes,” though opposition to building more housing and especially rental housing increases when such developments are proposed near existing single-family housing.
On Tuesday, June 6, at 9 a.m. in the County Commission chambers, a workshop will discuss affordable housing.
To help the homeless, Wheeler and Wagaseck said, people can give items such as toiletries, non-perishable food, suitcases, clothing and blankets; learn the stories of the homeless; volunteer for events such as homeless counts; or make a donation. Walasek added that even a can opener can help a homeless person immensely, since not all cans have “flip-tops” that can be opened easily.
Although people chafe at the idea of the administrative work needed at nonprofits, that kind of assistance is invaluable at a time when governments that give out money want reports and forms filled out correctly.
Mayor Blake Bell said a lot of the people who need those services don’t know the services are out there.
He sounded positive about the efforts in place and helping with jobs, for example, getting all the partners in a room to talk about career placement and job placement.
“We definitely as a city will be moving forward with something of that nature,” he said.
In other action
Snowberger said he is hoping to bring the Chinsegut Hill contract to the council on June 5 for discussion and approval. Talks are still going on about getting Hernando Park to split the library from the park to make it a city park.
The city has received a Trail Town designation earlier this month. Snowberger said in the future there will be a grand opening. “I think it’s going to be a pretty big effort for the city,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.