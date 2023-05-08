BROOKSVILLE — Mayor Blake Bell conjured up the latest development nightmare at a recent City Council workshop: Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill.
Heaven forbid, he said, that the city in 20 years has 800 homes that look alike. Those homes were part of the early development of Spring Hill, Bell said, and Brooksville should not look that way.
He and the rest of the City Council got their first look at the proposed Land Development Code on April 24, and seemed to like most of what they saw.
They were recommendations for Planning & Zoning to decide on.
Community Development Director David Hainley walked council members through a nearly two-and-a-half-hour presentation on comprehensive plan amendments; regulations for fences and walls; the definition of density; schedule of area height, bulk and placement regulations; planned development project districts; landscaping and tree protection; commercial design standards; establishing multi-family development design standards; establishing residential design standards; a historical central business and residential district overlay; signs; and sign definitions.
He admitted it’s not perfect and not totally completed. In the comprehensive plan, Hainley said large-scale amendments now involve a land use of more than 10 acres, and small-scale amendments are for 10 acres or less, in accordance with state code.
In the past, council members have said that the unique “look” of Brooksville is a part of its charm and history, and even amid rapid growth they’d like to keep it that way so drivers know they’re not in Spring Hill when they pass through the city.
Council member Christa G. Tanner said that while their political principles say they should not dictate what business should do, they have a responsibility to enforce standards.
It’s a balancing act because amid the discussion of building materials, architecture and roof pitches is the concern about pricing people out of the housing market, Tanner said. They have to be sure that developers can build houses people can afford to buy, and Bell added that their rules for infill development need to avoid pricing people returning to Brooksville out of homes.
The goal, Hainley said, is to avoid unrealistic standards.
In one section, they clean up the correct building materials for fences, removing Fiberglas, plywood and metal panels “that are not meant to be put on fences.” Pictures are added to illustrate what the new standards mean.
Bell pointed out that sometimes new materials are invented for construction, and the ordinance could be amended for those materials.
Density issues
Regarding density, the number of dwelling units per acre excludes platted streets, easements, water bodies, floodplains and wetlands, Hainley said.
“We don’t want to look like Gainesville,” Bell said.
The council discussed issues surrounding apartments, their current status about being “market-rate,” whether new ones would be “market-rate,” and what to do if a builder promised such apartments for firefighters, nurses or teachers, but then announced that they would be subsidized. “How do you stop that from happening?” Bell asked.
City attorney Becky Vose said a new state law was enacted but she hadn’t studied it yet. It would be important for the city. “Basically, it allows the low-income housing to be located just about anywhere. I read it through one time. I did not analyze it,” she said. “But it’s going to be a killer.”
“It really takes our authority away, I understand,” Tanner said, noting that “it looks unfair to cities.”
As for height, Vose said they’d have to allow new apartments to be “as high as anything else.” It has to be treated at least as well as any other type of apartment, she added.
Bell said they didn’t have to pass anything and would like a lot to go to Planning & Zoning, but not everything.
Tanner agreed that it should be tabled for later discussion.
There would be boards for design review, but the city has trouble filling positions and getting quorums for meetings, Tanner said. No one wants a developer to have to wait weeks for a board to finally meet and have enough votes to give an answer on a proposal.
If every proposal has to hit the City Council for approval, Bell said, they will be swamped.
Regarding roofs, council member David Bailey pointed out numerous details from his experience with roofing and roofing materials, including the cost of the latter, in talking about which roof types are easier to assemble and shingle.
There was much more discussion about a sign ordinance, and issues connected to signs already in place, how long they could stay in place and digital signs.
Robert Buckner, a local real estate broker, was the only citizen to comment when Bell asked for public comments.
“This is a big change you’re bringing up. It smells like ‘Big Brother’ coming in a very short period of time. Make sure that you do get plenty of feedback,” he said. There are unintended consequences and he said he wanted to make sure this wasn’t a rush job.
Developments like Southern Hills, he said, have been fine and have their own architectural review and an HOA. He said he’s not a fan of the proposals and the moratorium, saying it sounds like the city is becoming an architectural review board.
Council member Thomas Bronson said there’s a fine line and he doesn’t want the government to “overstep its boundaries” but wants the best for the city. He asked when the moratorium would be over, and Bell said it depended on how long it took to finish the process they’re in now.
Tanner said she didn’t want to be Big Brother, but said she was disappointed in past councils that didn’t deal with the issues around development. “I don’t want to rush it, but I do want to get it over with as soon as possible,” she said.
Bell said he appreciated the efforts, and wanted feedback from citizens.
“These ordinances have a long way to go before their final approval, so please give us that feedback,” he said.
See the presentation online at https://tinyurl.com/3tmbzzfx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.