BROOKSVILLE — The City Council on June 20 agreed to send a proposed 3% hike in the fire assessment to the county property appraiser on a 4-1 vote, with member Betty Erhard dissenting.
It’s getting close to budget season, and on the schedules of every city and county body one sees “budget workshops” planned. While no one expects a budget bloodbath as happened in 2008 and 2009, some agencies are going to come away disappointed.
The original plan in 2014-2016 was for the city’s fire department to eventually go off the general fund and be supported by the fire assessments. Now, Erhard said, “it’s never going to get out of the general fund.”
She can’t support an increase, she added.
City Manager Ron Snowberger said inflation is to blame for higher costs. “Most of those trucks are diesel,” he said. “We are paying $5-plus a gallon, and other things factor in as well.”
He can’t speak for 2016, he said, but “inflation is real and the costs are rising.”
Without adjustments, more and more funding will come out of the general fund.
Mayor Pat Brayton said he didn’t see a 3% increase as a challenge, and it would raise the rate for a home from $169 to $174 per year. “It’s a cup of coffee, depending on where you get your coffee,” he added.
Erhard said it’s a matter of inflation and the cost of everything going up for regular people.
Council member Robert Battista said the alternative would be to cut in other places in the fire budget, and member David Bailey said if they start at 3% for the August “Truth In Millage” notices, they can always cut the increase later.
There eventually will be a hearing to adopt a final fire rate, Snowberger said.
Mermaids … again
The agreement for the mermaid trail came back via City Attorney John Cary, and he said a deal had been reached with the county. All the city had to do was sign, but the County Commission hasn’t signed yet.
Cary said the city prevailed on two deal points, including that the city can self-insure or provide liability insurance, and the county’s indemnification demands are removed. In case of damage, Cary said, the city would not have to defend the county.
A final point is that there’s a cap on maintenance of $500 per year. The council would have to approve additional maintenance, and if not approved, it would be up to the county. This is an update from when the county saw it, Cary said, so if approved it will have to go to the county for approval, but it seems like it will pass.
A motion was made and passed 5-0 to send the agreement to the Hernando County Commission, and have the county body approve it; then, the city council will approve it.
In other action
• Erhard said that the city’s procurement manager has been fired, and accused Snowberger of acting as the sole “judge, jury and executioner” in the matter. Snowberger replied that he did not act as Erhard said and had informed the council, but he acted with the city’s HR manager to deal with a situation, and noted that city employees work for the city manager, not the City Council. The job has been posted, Snowberger said.
• The council voted 5-0 to approve, on second reading, a rezoning request to turn a single-family house into a restaurant.
• The council approved an application for a Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant. The city would have to put up $50,000 and would get a $750,000 grant for street paving, sidewalk repair, street lighting and fire hydrants within the Community Redevelopment Area and downtown. Work would begin in August 2024.
• Angie Whisnant, Parks and Recreation director, discussed results of the voting on the splash pad. Nothing is set in stone yet since they have to coordinate with Kiwanis and the builder.
• The council approved the renewal of Pedram Moghaddam's contract for the art gallery coordinator. The term of the agreement is from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
