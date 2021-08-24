BROOKSVILLE — Despite strong staff recommendations, the Brooksville City Council voted 3-2 on Aug. 16 to repair the aging home of the Public Works Department in an effort to save money.
The move came after both acting City Manager Ron Snowberger and Public Works Director Paul Booth recommended the council resist using a “costly band-aid approach” to creating accommodations for the department. Booth indicated fixing the old building would not meet future needs and would cost an estimated $66,987, but a new facility “will provide comfortable, professional work environment for our staff.”
The dilemma arose last May when the ceiling collapsed in the front portion of the office facility, leading fire and building officials to declare it unsafe.
Built in stages in the 1940s, the facility at 600 S. Brooksville Ave. includes utility and sanitation offices, warehouse and storage spaces, a reception area, fleet maintenance, mechanical repairs and a welding-fabrication shop.
Booth reported the current building has inadequate space for many functions and is outdated, with employees essentially working on top of each other. Other problems include mold and mildew, inaccessibility for disabled people, and widespread contamination of the soil in the area where fleet maintenance, welding and repairs are handled, necessitating 36 monitoring wells on the site. He noted the areas where vehicle repairs, fabricating and other industrial functions are conducted are open-air spaces with only a simple roof to keep the rain off people doing their job, subjecting them and their gear to the elements and various “critters”.
Booth proposed building an entire new steel-building facility on city-owned property next to the current structures. It would measure 30,000 square feet to address current problems and future demands such as break rooms, lockers and showers, and emergency operations.
Price tag: $1.45 million. Officials stated the most likely method of funding would be to take out a 10-year loan from a bank, with councilman Robert Battista noting interest rates are low at this time.
Councilman David Bailey said he supported building a new facility just for the repairmen and welders currently being exposed to the elements, and added their tools and machines are no doubt being damaged by outdoor exposure. However, he said he wanted to repair the existing office facility, a sentiment echoed by councilwoman Betty Erhard.
“I just think we're moving too fast and not looking at alternatives,” Erhard said, adding she is concerned about asking taxpayers she represents to ante up for a completely new facility with a high price tag. She also cast doubts on the reliability of Booth's figures, saying she wanted to hire a consultant to study the issue more thoroughly so she could get more information.
Clearly concerned about Erhard's criticism of his staff, Snowberger said the actions of staff members don't follow public opinion.
“I have confidence in what they're recommending. We do not come up here haphazardly. If that appears to be the allegation nothing could be further from the truth,” he asserted.
Saying he has extensive experience as a building contractor, including involvement with government projects, Brooksville resident Mike Burmann told the council he inspected the building shortly after the ceiling collapsed. He said it happened because of minor termite damage, adding this and other issues could be addressed without spending a great deal of money.
In the end Erhard, Bailey and Blake Bell voted to hire a professional consultant to come up with “hard numbers” and alternatives to fix the old office building and build new facilities for fleet maintenance, welding, fabrication and other repairs. Brayton and Battista dissented.
“I'll come back to you as soon as I have some numbers for you,” Booth responded.
In other news
The council voted to continue consideration to Oct. 4 of a modified proposal by developers to build 940 mixed-use homes and 10,000 square feet of commercial properties at the northeast corner of Croom Road and Broad Street.
The controversial plan for Milk-A-Way Farms would place the homes on a 442-tract that is almost half environmentally-sensitive wetlands with chronic flooding problems. The council on May 3 rejected an earlier petition for 999 homes by Croom Road Land Holdings for the site based on concerns the plan calls for too many units on land plagued by drainage problems. However, city and company officials have modified the first proposal for reconsideration, with staff indicating the changes are significant.
“Let's do something (on Oct. 4) because this is going to be it,” Mayor Pat Brayton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.