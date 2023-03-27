BROOKSVILLE — If you’re planning on buying land and seeking a zoning change for housing in the city, well, you’ll have to be patient.
The city’s rules for development are in flux now as officials voted 5-0 on March 20 to approve a moratorium to consider changes to the comprehensive plan and architectural standards.
The move effectively pauses development while new standards for development are studied and adopted.
It would be a mistake to assume the stability of the comprehensive plan, officials said.
Don’t make an investment, they warned, based on current provisions.
This also applies to land buyers who buy property outside the city limits in the hopes of annexation into the city.
It’s all about keeping Brooksville’s charm and historic nature, residents and officials said, while allowing “smart growth.”
Projects already in the pipeline are not subject to the moratorium, which passed on a 5-0 vote to the applause of many in the audience.
People came to the meeting mainly for an item involving a proposed multifamily development on the southeast corner of U.S. 98 and North Avenue West, but all the people commended the council for taking control of growth and development in the city.
Council members seemed to feel the weight of history on their shoulders, noting that decades from now future citizens and council members might look back on March 20, 2023, as the beginning of a new era.
The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, said Mayor Blake Bell.
“It is the most popular thing I have done on this council,” he said. “I’m very supportive of this moratorium. It will be a legacy that we can look back on and be very proud of one day.”
The blueprint, he said, is a legacy for the next 20 to 30 years and he wanted to be remembered as part of the group that kept the city “small-town small.”
“We are going to take care of Brooksville,” he said.
Council member Christa Tanner said that Florida is growing rapidly, and other counties and municipalities are struggling with the consequences.
People are coming to Brooksville and Hernando County, she said, but the growth is overwhelming the area.
“We’re not the only city or the only municipality that’s looking toward some type of development moratorium,” she said.
Vice Mayor David Bailey spun it as not shutting things down but protecting the city from big developers who are moving in.
“This is more of a protection plan than anything else,” he said.
Bell said that regarding property rights, when someone buys land that is zoned a certain way, they have to ask for the zoning to be changed.
“We have to look out for the property owners already here and that their property rights and property values are maintained,” he said. “That is our job as a council.”
The moratorium is effective for six months, and can be extended if the city’s adoption of design standards and changes in the land development code and the Comprehensive Plan for the city are not complete.
“I am so proud of you guys tonight. You do listen and you do lead,” said former mayor Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street. “I consider this your major legacy vote.”
Multifamily rezoning rejected
A request for a comprehensive plan amendment for 10.4 acres at the southeast corner of Ponce De Leon Boulevard (U.S. 98) and North Avenue that would have allowed a developer to build 187 single- or multifamily units brought out a large crowd of local homeowners who demanded that the project be rejected.
Don Lacey, representing the applicant, said the parcel is designated as industrial and the city’s designation is multifamily and mobile home. There is no interest in mobile homes on the site, he said, adding that he’d like to meet with local residents and get their input.
It’s compatible with the surrounding area, Lacey said, but residents begged to differ.
In vehement and emotional testimony, numerous residents raised concerns about school overcrowding, traffic safety, overuse of North Avenue, effect on electrical and water infrastructure and more.
Some said they weren’t opposed to single-family homes on the site.
It’s a peaceful, quiet place, said Stephanie Barnett, with wonderful neighbors, and other brought up the presence of wildlife on the wooded lot.
“It’s not that we don’t want to see growth in the area, but it’s not a place to put multifamily housing,” said Scottie Little.
Lacey spoke after the residents and said his boss was watching the proceedings and called him up. He said he wanted to withdraw the project.
After a brief recess to discuss legal options, a motion to deny the change request was approved 5-0.
In other action
The city recognized the Hernando High School wrestlers who competed at the state championship. Some are going on to the national championship. The wrestlers are Kyle Pearson, Jordyn Valle, Kenneth Pritz, TJ Rodier, James Gadson, Shaw Garrett, Jayshawn Nantce, Devin Williams, Grace Leota, Olivia Brown, Makenzie Eltzroth and Mariah Earl, led by head coach David Pritz and coach Kenneth Day.
Three city employees were honored as Star Performers. Joshua Hunt, a meter technician with Public Works, was recognized for his job performance; Jason Raley, cemetery sexton, was honored for his efforts to improve the city’s cemetery; and Zak Ewing was honored for his work as an IT support specialist.
City manager Ron Snowberger discussed the status of the stadium project at Paul Varn Park and the management of the Chinsegut Hill Retreat and Conference Center. The city could manage the latter facility, he said, adding, “This site can really be something great for this community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.