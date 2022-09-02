BROOKSVILLE – The City Council on Aug. 23 approved an $8.8 million budget on a 5-0 vote.
The city’s reserves grew to $2.447 million for total expenses of $11.287 million.
The next public budget meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5:01 p.m., and the final budget meeting will be Monday, Sept. 19. The budget becomes effective Oct. 1.
Changes from the previous budget include:
• Parks Department — The Splash Pad Project was only budgeted for the match ($200,000). Increased Improvements Other than Building (55630) by $278,000 to account for the whole project. Total project cost is $478,000.
• General Government Revenue — Increased revenue by $239,000 to account for Kiwanis’ portion of the Splash Pad Project (50% of total project).
• Health Insurance Fund 610 — Increased transfers in from all departments from $6,403 to $7,200.
• Updated FRS Rates: General Employees increased from 10.82% to 11.91%. Elected Officials increased from 51.42% to 57.00%
Council Member Betty Erhard, who phoned in, said she had a few questions about the number of assistants. City Manager Ron Snowberger said he inherited the organizational structure from the previous manager, and that while the structure is working efficiently there will be changes.
“I agree with Erhard that we do need to take a further look at that,” he said, saying he’ll make sure all departments are functioning efficiently. “As of right now, it is organizationally effective and efficient.”
Pay raise for employees
Mayor Pat Brayton took another swing at getting a pay increase for city employees, and this time he managed to get some of what he wanted.
Inflation has taken a bit from paychecks, he said, adding, “We need to increase our pay plan.”
He had wanted 5% but was willing to settle for a 3% across-the-board hike, with an additional 2% based on employee evaluations. The latter would be scattered through the year on anniversary dates to avoid overloading managers, and employees would get 1% or 2% following their evaluations.
“We’ve got some pretty good employees out there and I don’t want to lose them because of salary or pay,” he said. As for the pay increase, “I can’t say I didn’t try.”
Initially, Brayton wanted a 3% increase and then a possible 5% hike for individual employees based on their evaluation. Vice Mayor Blake Bell said he thought 8% was a pretty big increase, but eventually said he was OK with a 1% or 2% increase after an evaluation.
The cost of the 3% pay increase would be $136,500.
“Are we losing people?” asked council member David Bailey. “Is it a money thing or they don’t like their job or who they work for?”
Human Resources Director Kim Price said money hasn’t been the main issue in exit interviews, but sometimes the cause is leadership or culture or conflicts. There aren’t a lot of positions open now with the city, and some new hires are in the background investigation phase.
“I think we’re pretty stable,” she said, noting that entry-level positions tend to turn over quicker.
It’s hard to tell what will happen with the job market in the next few months, Price said. She asked council members to bear in mind that people often jump to jobs with the counties or other municipalities, which can afford to pay more.
Bailey asked what the city can do to be competitive, and Price said the key is to have a good culture and good scheduling. “Basically, we have to make it a good place to work,” she said.
Snowberger said that if you go to the county to work, you might get paid more but you’ll have a lot more work to do.
On a roll-call vote, the 3% pay increase was approved unanimously with 2% at anniversary depending on evaluation.
A motion to accept the budget as presented also passed unanimously on a 5-0 roll-call vote.
In other action
Snowberger said the city is taking a close look at impact fees and trying to get to the details on the perpetual cemetery maintenance fund, which is at a half-million dollars. They’re looking in archives and trying to find out how it was established, he said.
Erhard asked about the situation at Candlelight regarding floating objects in the water. Paul Booth, public works director, said because of heavy rains, floating items are getting into the stormwater system and an eddy current washes stuff onto the bank. He said they’d continue to watch and do clean-ups as needed.
Erhard also mentioned that with all the requests for new equipment, she doesn’t see them out and about in the city doing cleanups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.