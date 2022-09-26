BROOKSVILLE — With one member absent, the Brooksville City Council on Sept. 19 got through a lot of business, recognized some great people, approved some projects and dealt with an unfortunate incident at City Hall.
Council member Betty Erhard was not present.
The remaining members approved with little discussion and no public input a millage rate of 5.9000, 10.2% more than the rolled-back rate of 5.3530 mills. That balances the city general fund budget of $11,287,256.
One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The members then adjourned as the city council and came to order as the Community Redevelopment Agency, and approved that budget.
The regular meeting ran nearly three hours with lots of decisions to be made.
Mayor Pat Brayton had the agenda rearranged to deal with items relating to some proclamations that had drawn large crowds.
Local resident Wade Graves was honored for his performance at the recent Special Olympics, where he won a gold medal in an equestrian event.
He loves riding horses, said his mother, Patty, and always has a smile when he’s riding.
Graves works at Publix, where his boss says he always has a winning attitude.
In a film made before the games, Wade Graves said, “I can’t wait for Special Olympics,” and he received a standing ovation for his performance and medals.
There also were proclamations on fighting ovarian cancer and observing Constitution Week and National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Impact fees and more
Members approved 4-0 an impact fee study that could send the impact fee for a single-family home to $2,402.
Personnel changes had delayed the final report by Benesch (then called Tindale Oliver).
Council member David Bailey pointed out that the recommendations would put the city on a more current fee schedule.
City Manager Ron Snowberger said in the past the city had used county data, but it’s required to use localized data for determining impact fees. They need to make fees that are based on city infrastructure, not county infrastructure.
Impact fees for businesses would decrease slightly, Brayton said.
After discussion, the board approved adopting the study as presented, and the staff recommendation.
An ordinance would have to come back to the council for adoption.
City Hall vandalism
The city has a program for people to adopt spots and take care of them, planting flowers and putting in landscaping, called “Adopt A Spot.” Of course, a person has to fill out forms and apply, and gets to advertise him- or herself as the caretaker of the spot.
A city resident who regularly attended meetings and spoke during public comment, sometimes criticizing the council’s decisions, drew Bailey’s attention after the person was accused of vandalizing city property.
“I thought we’d seen (this person) at (their) worst, but last week (the person) vandalized the City Hall flower garden, ripping up flowers planted by volunteers and taking our mermaid statue,” he said.
The person has never taken care of the area and has just destroyed things, he said.
“Public outcry was so loud this weekend, I didn’t need my hearing aids.”
Bailey said the council needs to show that a vandal should not be involved in the garden, and the council should remove the person, who also had placed a sign claiming the site, which is just outside the city manager’s office.
Vice Mayor Blake Bell said the best days in the city are when people come out an beautify the city. He mentioned resident Cindy Gandy, who updates Bell on her “Adopt A Spot” regularly, and listed others who work to make the city look better.
Bell said the city can do what it wants with a spot, even if someone has “adopted” it.
“That needs to be known and said very loud,” he said.
A motion was made and seconded and the vote was 4-0 to direct the city manager to remove the person from the program.
The person was interviewed by the Sheriff’s Office and was not issued a trespass warning, but did express dissatisfaction with the city’s administration and staff members to a deputy and a lieutenant.
In other action
• The council approved 4-0 a rezoning request that had gone through mediation for a planned development project of 945 single-family homes in a 55+ community at Southern Hills Boulevard north of Powell Road.
• Public Works Director Paul Booth brought forward a few items, including the final approval for the new Public Works Building. Bids for the building came in much higher than expected, Booth said, but after cutting out certain items the final two bidders were Scorpio at nearly $3.7 million and Wallbridge at nearly $6.8 million. Scorpio has been awarded the bid, and the cost will be covered by a $3.5 million loan and the remainder from reserve funds.
• Improvements to the Lamar Water Plant went to Granger for $570,000. Booth said the plant was built in the 1920s and needed to be replaced. The city will pay for some of it, and there is a $175,000 Department of Environmental Protection grant as well as federal ARPA funds to help cover the cost.
• The State Road 50/Cortez lift station still has rental pumps but they are not in use, Booth said. He said they took a look at the structure and believe they can retrofit the existing station with construction time of six to nine months and no downtime.
• The council approved some changes to the splash pad project that will cost $78,000, to be shared 50-50 between the city and the Kiwanis Club. The pad will grow to 1,000 square feet and there will be six buckets instead of one.
• City manager Snowberger received a good evaluation and a 4% pay raise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.