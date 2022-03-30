BROOKSVILLE — The first reading of a plan to rezone about 22 acres for multifamily development breezed through the City Council on March 21.
The land is on the south side of Cortez Boulevard, west of the Broad Street intersection, and is surrounded mostly by properties with commercial zoning.
Susan Swift, a certified planner with Colliers Planning and Design, said the 360 multifamily units is below the maximum limit of the land use plan.
The developer, Arden at Brooksville LLC, is planning to leave about a quarter of the site as open space, plus a lake and a “significant” amount of recreational amenities, including pickleball and a dog park.
“We do think it’s a perfect site for multifamily,” Swift said, with access to transit and a four-lane arterial road.
In addition, the site might have carports with solar roofs, bicycle parking, and electrical charging stations for electric vehicles.
There was no public comment and the motion for approval of the first reading passed 3-0.
A second rezoning effort passed its first reading, too, but nearby residents of the Cloverleaf Farms age-restricted objected strongly to the plan, which would add 104 units and spots for more mobile homes on a site that’s being used for RV storage for the community.
It’s 30 acres on the south side of Twingate Avenue and east of Broad Street.
Residents said that more people in the community would put pressure on the amenities already there, as well as inflict more damage on their local roads, which are privately owned.
“Our infrastructure is crumbling,” said resident Andrew Zink. “Another 200 people will make it crumble quicker.”
Residents said the current management isn’t taking good care of the development now, mainly because the Chicago-based owners apparently won’t approve spending any money on improvements.
More people would impose a greater burden on the residents there, people said.
Don Lacey of Coastal Engineering said the expansion would not add to the drainage issues, and the added revenue would enable the management to address the other problems in the community.
A motion to approve the first reading with conditions passed 3-0.
In other action
• Property owners Tsai Mingwen and Robert Buckner were honored for the work on their commercial properties. Mingwen’s daughter, Mia Liu, accepted the award for 322 N. Broad St. Robert Buckner, the owner of 130, 134 and 138 Fort Dade Ave., was honored for his property but was not present. The Beautification Board takes nominations for the Beautification Award for residential and commercial properties throughout the entire year.
• The council approved an agreement with CGI Digital Showcase Video to produce five videos to showcase the city.
• The council discussed issues surrounding the use of security cameras in certain locations, including the water treatment plants, City Hall, the cemetery and Tom Varn Park. At City Hall, it was decided 3-0 that a sign would let visitors know they are going to be on camera, especially those who go to the second floor to look at the public art.
• The city has hired a community development director. Jessica Kowal will be coming from Pasco County and starting her job April 6.
• Two members of the council were absent. Mayor Pat Brayton and council member Betty Erhard were not feeling well, so Vice Mayor Blake Bell ran the meeting.
