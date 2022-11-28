BROOKSVILLE — Two proposed housing developments got approvals on first reading Nov. 21 and moved to second readings to take place Monday, Dec. 5.
Both had first readings continued from the previous meeting for changes and following a community meeting, and both passed 5-0 on roll call votes after long discussion.
The first one was for LDG Development’s request to build on 14.41 acres at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, south of Daniel Avenue, east of Hale Avenue and west of Mildred Avenue. The original request was for 240 multi-family units but was cut to 216 units.
The developer has added trails around the open space on the site, creating additional recreational opportunities, said Elise Batsel for LDG Development.
The property is a large, wooded lot, though there is an abandoned apartment complex there. Some residents expressed concern about the status of the tree canopy, but Batsel said it would be protected.
“We are going to do everything we can in these areas to protect that canopy,” she said.
Steve Gouldman, community development director, said the site is now 14.99 units per acre, in a zone where 18 units per acre is allowed, and the surrounding area has small residential properties, adding the staff finds the development compatible.
Residents raised issues with roads, especially access to the property, drainage and compatibility. Richard Lewis, who lives nearby, said there is no room for children to play in the development. Kathleen Griffiths raised the issue of “zoning creep.” Other developers will use it as a precedent, she said, to market more apartments that are not compatible with city’s direction, historical nature and small-town feel.
She added that the problem with workforce or affordable housing is that the builder might use the cheapest materials and contractors, and not maintain the buildings. In the area are two other apartment complexes that are decrepit and abandoned, Summit Villas and Hillside Estates.
Summit Villas was built in 1973, according to the Tampa Bay Times, and was closed in 2012. Its buildings don’t meet code.
Hillside Estates also was in bad condition.
“The zoning creep issue could affect other areas of Brooksville,” she said.
Connie Green spoke in favor of the project, noting that while a lot of people don’t want apartments, people in the south Brooksville area need affordable housing and that the builder is willing to work to get things done.
“I just see this as a plus for the people in south Brooksville,” she said.
Sam Bick of LDG defended his company, saying it’s made a long-term commitment to apartments and still owns apartments built 28 years ago, and uses professional third-party management to keep standards high.
“We build institutional-grade, multifamily apartment communities. Nothing but the best from inside to outside,” he said. “We don’t build cheap to flip.”
In addition, he said the company will build the clubhouse before anything else.
“We build great. We don’t want them to deteriorate,” he said. “We enforce the rules and regulations related to occupying our residential units.”
The roads surrounding the proposed development were an issue, said council member Betty Erhard, and other members agreed that access roads would be a problem that needs to be addressed for the second reading.
“My only concern is the road and the drainage,” Erhard said. “We have aging infrastructure we haven’t addressed.”
Council member David Bailey said the problem right now is that the comprehensive plan allows this development, so maybe the council needs to take a look at the comprehensive plan.
Batsel said the developer is willing to address the access needs, and if necessary come back to the council for approval.
The other rezoning is for almost 120 acres on the north side of Southern Hills Boulevard, east and west of the future Governor Boulevard and east of U.S. 41. This also was continued from the previous meeting.
Cliff Manuel of Coastal Engineering said he held a meeting with Southern Hills homeowners and made modifications to buffers as well as promising to keep trees that would block views of the development.
Gouldman said there would be 222 single-family homes in six pods, and with townhomes a total of 294 units out of 460 allowed in the comprehensive plan.
Residents expressed concern with issues of traffic, flooding, water utilities and safety. Bob Seruga of Southern Hills said he was worried about the future Governor Boulevard, and that truck drivers might use it as a short-cut for big rigs. Mayor Pat Brayton said Governor Boulevard would be a city road, and through trucks could be prohibited by signage, and law enforcement could keep such vehicles off that road.
Emergency spending
Public works director Paul Booth delivered an update on the emergency declaration, saying that so far $134,835 has been spent for filters and replacement assemblies for the water plant, and $54,500 to start work on the pickup tubes in the wet well.
The tubes have pinholes in them and the pipes are pulling in air as well as water, causing vapor lock in the pumps. The contractor is expected to start work in two weeks, he said.
Booth added that the roof work on the police station has been completed.
Park proposal
David Howard, the new director of parks and recreation, gave a presentation on a proposal to create a dog park, which he said is popular with baby boomers, millennials and Gen-Xers, according to a survey.
He said the city should look into demolishing a home in Tom Varn Park that once had offices but now is not being used and is not in good condition, with black mold and other problems. The dog park would go there, he said.
“It will help and enhance the community,” he said.
The city can get grants to help with the cost, Howard said.
Vice Mayor Blake Bell said the city should get a price for demolishing the house and put it on the next agenda, and Brayton noted that “it was pretty bad 25 years ago.”
Goodbye to three members
It’s been an eventful few years for Brayton, Robert Battista and Erhard, who were at their final City Council meeting.
The council passed a resolution thanking them for their years of service to the city.
“We’ve done a lot in eight years,” Erhard said. She and Battista served eight years, and Brayton served four in this latest stint on the council.
“This is not an honorarium to sit up here. This is a job,” Battista said.
At one time, he added, there were four freshmen council members and they “muddled through.”
“You’ll do better than we did,” he said to new members Casey Thieryung, Christa Tanner and W. Thomas Bronson.
Brayton said he just enjoyed these four years and it was a privilege to serve, warning, “If you’re always agreeing, then something’s wrong.”
He gave a great thank you to the staff.
“Without the quality of the city staff, we’d have a problem,” Brayton said.
He smiled as he banged the gavel one final time to end the City Council meeting.
Because a large crowd is expected, the swearing-in of the new council members will take place at the County Commission chambers at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
