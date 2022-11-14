Brooksville continues two rezoning requests amid public outcry

BROOKSVILLE — Efforts to build multi-family housing in Brooksville drew considerable public opposition on Nov. 7.
SH Ventures’ effort to rezone 119.8 acres on the north side of Southern Hills Boulevard and east of U.S. 41 would allow for the development in six pods of up to 222 single-family detached homes located in four of the pods and 72 townhomes in two of the pods. The total number of residential units requested is 294.
Meanwhile, an out-of-state firm, LDG Development, wants to rezone 14.41 acres east of U.S. 41 and north of MLK Boulevard to build 240 multifamily units.
Residents of both areas came out, mostly in opposition, and filled the council chambers.
Southern Hills residents said they vehemently opposed the townhomes, contending that the city has a responsibility to protect homeowners from the encroachment of multi-family housing in their area and destroying their community.
City Council candidate Chris Kingsley said the city cannot provide services in the area, and that the people living there would be “transportation disadvantaged,” which will put them and others at risk.
“This project will destroy home values,” he said.
Bob Seruga expressed concern about traffic in the area, and that the many cars owned by the new residents would prevent rapid evacuation in the event of a hurricane.
Kathleen Griffiths said the townhomes eventually would become apartments, despite assurances by Cliff Manuel and Don Lacey of Coastal Engineering that the townhomes would sell in the $280,000-and-up range.
While other residents raised issues of concerns over crime, drainage and the survival of wildlife, Margaret Bloomquist of Southern Hills said some people want to live in townhomes because they can’t take care of a house anymore, though there should be attention paid to aesthetics, signage and landscaping.
Such townhomes should be consistent with the ones already in Southern Hills, she said.
Residents said that while Lacey and Manuel have promised meetings with residents, they haven’t happened. Lacey said there have been meetings and the new development would have to comply with all city, county and state regulations.
“I do think I have addressed the community’s input,” Manuel said. “I would like to move forward tonight if we’ve addressed their concerns to your satisfaction.”
After long debate, the council voted 5-0 to continue the first reading until the next council meeting on Nov. 21, after more meetings with the residents.
The council also voted 5-0 to continue to Nov. 21 a meeting on a parcel of land north of Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard and south of Daniel Avenue, where a developer wants to put up to 240 multifamily dwelling units on 14.41 acres of land.
Speaking for LDG Development of Louisville, Ky., attorney Elise Batsel said the plans are consistent with the comprehensive plan and would also provide 350 parking spaces for residents. There would be full access to Martin Luther King Boulevard and a gated exit.
At the zoning stage, she said, a transportation analysis isn’t required but would be done.
Sam Bick, senior development manager for LDG’s southeast region, said this is the company’s first affordable housing plan in Florida, and the company focuses on affordable workforce and market-rate housing, with the company touting long-term ownership and management of the properties.
The buildings would be garden-style three-story structures and there would be a clubhouse on site with a pool, barbecue grills, picnic areas, tables and a playground, as well as a dog park, dog run and bicycle rack.
They would not take Section 8 vouchers or any rental assistance, he said. “This will be a Section 42 tax-financed through the Florida Finance Corporation,” and rents would be set by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, and modified annually.
“Residents must fall into income qualifications and must be able to pay rent, pass credit and background checks,” he added.
The jobs are coming and the housing is needed, he concluded.
Nearby residents brought up issues of stormwater runoff, endangered species, trees and school concurrency.
Kathleen Griffiths said she doesn’t live near the development but said this development would be bad for the city. “You’re going to kill the chance to let the city blossom,” she said, noting that apartments would bring in transient people and she’d rather see home buyers. “You really doom the whole southeast area if you put affordable housing in.”
But Connie Green, president of the South Brooksville Tax Redevelopment Committee, said the homes in the area are run-down and the new apartment complex would be an improvement.
People in that community would love to have a multifamily unit such as this for a better quality of life, she said.
“I know this because I talk to the residents,” Green said, adding that people know about it and they are excited to be able to have a better quality of life. Those against it are not speaking to the residents she’s speaking to, she added. “The residents of South Brooksville are looking forward to this.”
Batsel again emphasized that it’s housing for working people, including teachers and firefighters.
“We hope we can provide a community,” she said.
The first reading of the ordinance was continued to the next City Council meeting on Nov. 21.
In other action
• Several city employees were recognized as “star performers” for their work for the city, including Karen Larken, a customer service representative in utilities billing, who learned the new computer system quickly; firefighter Eric Ortiz, who bought shoes for a homeless man who did not have any; and staff members who helped with the city’s float for the Hernando High School homecoming.
• Florida Cracker Cook Shack received a Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award.
• Sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, the board approved two grants for building improvements, and spending nearly $50,000 on landscaping around City Hall.
• Work on the roof of the District One Sheriff’s Office building found deficiencies that had to be repaired at a cost of $12,500; the building was built to code in the 1970s and did not pass a recent inspection. Amid discussion over change orders and costs, the council finally approved the changes 5-0.
• The council heard a presentation from the Florida Rural Water Association, which included the state of the system and recommendations on raising rates. Mayor Pat Brayton said he didn’t want to raise rates while people were suffering from inflation.
