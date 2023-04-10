BROOKSVILLE — Amid the hustle and bustle of Broad Street in downtown is a quiet area for reflection.
The Brooksville Common is next to First United Methodist Church, which owns the land and controls the sale of engraved bricks.
The location is offered as a public service for anyone who wants to relax, eat lunch, drink coffee or just ponder what’s going on in the world.
On a recent early Monday afternoon, six people sat in a circle under the shady pavilion, though there were seats for more, and prayed for the nation.
They meet at noon on Mondays, said Barbara Stanley, and sit for about an hour since some of their group has to return to their jobs.
They pray for issues, for people and even open up a box in a special area of the pavilion, where people write and deposit notes asking that they pray for them or their families, because they’re having a tough time.
Invariably, there are several prayer requests each time, and each person in the group will take a turn reading someone’s request, and then they pray over it.
“We started this in 2014, and it was right around the time that the ‘Common’ was dedicated,” Stanley said. It was around the time of the National Day of Prayer.
“We were so delighted to have a venue like this for our community,” she said. “Owned by the church next door, so they had the freedom to put the Ten Commandments and the Tree of Life here. My husband thought this would be a great place to pray for our nation.”
Even on a warm day, there was a nice breeze coming through the pavilion. A few people sat on benches and drank coffee or just relaxed, and a couple walked by and took pictures of the Ten Commandments monument, then continued walking up Broad Street.
A use for the land
Brooksville First United Methodist Church owns the land, and member Paulette Dill said she thought more people needed to know about it.
It’s there for everyone to use, she said, and there have been a wide variety of events in the past at the Brooksville Common.
“A lot of people have no idea what it is, or why it’s there, or how we happened to get it. It’s a beautiful, beautiful place,” she said. “I would like for more people to use it. There is no charge. Some people have had parties there. There have been receptions after funerals there.”
There are bricks in the ground, and you can buy one at the church, she said.
A woman at the church said it generally takes about six to eight weeks from placing an order to getting the brick placed, depending on how long it takes the engraver.
‘A beautiful place’
Gary Wilson was the person behind the Common, Dill said.
Wilson said there was a Presbyterian church on the site for years, but it was torn down because the building was not in good condition, and the church moved to Bell Avenue. The Methodist Church bought the land.
“I thought, ‘My goodness, what a beautiful place to be,’” Wilson said. “And that’s where I got the idea of having all this stuff like benches.”
You can go there, eat lunch, drink coffee, read the newspaper or just get some sun, but don’t litter, he said. “We don’t want people up there making messes, but other than that it’s totally open to the public.”
“You can walk up there anytime of day or night, and nobody’s going to bother you,” he said. “We believe it’s a sacred place.”
Wilson says the Common is a gift to the community.
“I love to walk around and read the bricks,” he said. “It’s a very nice, quiet place.”
Dill added, “It’s a really neat place. I think a lot of people don’t know it’s there and don’t bother to look. It’s one of the neatest things in downtown.”
