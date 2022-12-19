All city of Brooksville government municipal facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Brooksville city offices to be closed for holiday
- Hernando Today
-
-
Latest News
- Wesley Chapel calendar
- With school set to close, Pasco proposes $2,000 for staff who stay to the end
- Pasco teen’s bike drive picks up pace
- New Port Richey Fire Department celebrates 100 years of service
- Port Richey in search of new attorney
- Dangerous giant snails disappearing, but not gone yet
- Suicide: Warning signs and risk factors
- Brooksville city offices to be closed for holiday
- County lists holiday office closures, trash collection schedule
- Downtown Brooksville Christmas Parade
Most Popular
Articles
- Pasco approves countywide property tax for paving projects
- Small plane crashes at Brooksville airport
- Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust
- New Port Richey Rec Center offering discounted memberships through January
- Revamped South Holiday Library opens for business
- Children’s talents shine at business fair
- Sign of the times for Hernando County School Board
- Tarpon Springs commission rejects housing project
- Mother killed in murder-suicide, 5-year-old wounded, Pasco sheriff says
- Man accused of battering several people in Spring Hill
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.