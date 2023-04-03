BROOKSVILLE – All city government offices will be closed on Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, April 10.
The sanitation collection schedule will be adjusted as follows:
Thursday, April 6, pickups will be on Wednesday, April 5.
Friday, April 7, pickups will be on Thursday, April 6.
The April recycling collection schedule will be on Wednesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 26.
The council meeting dates, city holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules are available on the city’s website. For information, contact the city of Brooksville at 352-540- 3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us
