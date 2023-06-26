Brooksville city manager Snowberger to retire

BROOKSVILLE — When Ron Snowberger became city manager in June 2021, Brooksville was in disarray and a laughingstock on the national news.
Former City Manager Mark Kutney had been fired for accidentally selling the city’s water tower, he had been criticized for communication issues, staff turnover was high, morale was low and the city’s infrastructure was a mess.
The city’s fire chief took over as interim city manager, then the “interim” label was removed, but it wasn’t until Casey Thieryung, W. Thomas Bronson and Christa Tanner took their seats on the council after the 2022 elections that it seemed like Snowberger really had the full backing of the city’s elected officials.
He led the young panel through several challenges, and now they face one of their biggest challenges: finding a replacement for Snowberger, who announced his retirement — effective Aug. 15 — at the June 19 City Council meeting.
He wrote that he is planning to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests.
Mayor Blake Bell gave the news from the dais, though a hint of something afoot was an item Bell added to the agenda at the start of the meeting “regarding the city manager.”
“It’s time for a new chapter” in his life after 40 years of service in local government, Snowberger said after the meeting.
“During my tenure as city manager, the city of Brooksville has thrived in the areas of partnerships and cooperation, fiscal responsibility, infrastructure improvements, grant acquisition, legislative appropriations, administrative advancements, organizational stability, project initiation and completions, facility and recreational improvements, community awareness, high employee morale, and leadership,” Snowberger wrote in his letter announcing his retirement.
Vice Mayor David Bailey was among those singing the praises of the city manager, who gave guidance to people unused to running the complex government enterprise.
“You were a breath of fresh air for us, in my opinion,” Bailey said. “You came in at a time that the city needed someone with your backbone. You stepped up and you really did a good job. I’m very, very proud of you and I thank you for your service to our city.”
“It’s bittersweet,” Tanner said. “Congratulations to you, but I’m kind of sad for us, but it’s just been a pleasure to work with you. I just want to thank you for your leadership and guidance, particularly to me over these past seven months coming on council.”
Thieryung said he worked with Snowberger when he opened his pub and while the latter was still fire chief. Snowberger was the first Brooksville official Thieryung worked with, he said.
“When you got to be the manager I was just so excited,” Thieryung said. “I was just sitting out there. Of all the people they could have gotten hired, you were the man for the job. I’m really proud to have worked with you and I appreciate everything you’ve done for us.”
Bronson said people don’t realize the work Snowberger does behind the scenes. “I look up to you in so many different ways,” he said. “You’re not just a figurehead up here. You dive into each different department.”
Resident Chris Rhodes also had praise for Snowberger.
“I felt compelled to say something about Mr. Snowberger because in previous City Council meetings before you, sir, it was awful in many ways,” Rhodes said. “It was almost like the city hated itself. You were definitely a breath of fresh air in that.”
Former council member and Brooksville Main Street executive director Natalie Kahler thanked Snowberger, too.
“The pastoral leadership that he has given to the city, coming in and really changing the culture for staff, changing the culture for council, and creating not just a safe work environment but a happy work environment is again, very different from where we were,” she said. “It takes a very specific person to come in and change the culture of an entire organization, and that is a gift that he is leaving us that cannot be understated.”
Bell said he would work on finding a new city manager in consultation with the council and city staff, and noted that there are consultants that can help in their search.
Before, they had called for resumes, rated them and then hired Snowberger, he said.
Bell praised Snowberger for his service to the city.
“We appreciate, Mr. Snowberger, all that you’ve done for the city. You were the right man for the job when we needed you. I know Mr. Bailey and I were up here the night that you came on board,” he said. “We needed stability in the city and you provided a tremendous amount of stability at that time, and appreciate the stability you have provided since that time and the work you have done for the city of Brooksville.”
Snowberger said he was grateful for the support of the council and the people in the city.
“I appreciate that,” he said. “It was a very tough decision to come to that because I love the city and I love the people in it.”
