BROOKSVILLE — In a move that's been brewing for months, the City Council fired City Manager Mark Kutney in a 3-2 vote June 21 that enraged some and exhilarated others.
Majority board members accused Kutney of a laundry list of failings such as lying, poor communication, using staffers as scapegoats, poor relations with business owners and incompetence. Some charges arose after the city accidentally sold its water tower to a local businessman, a fiasco that ensured national media attention and Kutney's fate.
In proposing termination, council members David Bailey and Blake Bell sought to deprive Kutney of severance and back pay, but City Attorney Gretchen Vose stated he must be guilty of malicious misconduct to do so.
Council member Betty Erhard then amended the measure to ask Kutney to resign voluntarily “to make it easier for him to get another job.” When asked to quit, Kutney said, “No sir, I'm not going to run out on my staff.” With that, Blake, Bailey and Erhard voted for dismissal; Mayor Pat Brayton and council member Robert Battista dissented.
The mess started last year when Bobby Read approached the city about buying part of the property where the tower is located. He wanted a section that only held a building with a garage and parking spaces where he could house a gymnasium.
On April 19, staff recommended the city make the sale, and the Community Redevelopment Agency unanimously approved the transaction for $55,000.
At the May 5 closing, Read reportedly questioned the accuracy of the paperwork, but city officials completed the sale. County records show the deed was recorded by the county clerk on May 10.
Read said a few days later he discovered his purchase included the tower when he asked the county for the address of his parcel. On May 14, he transferred ownership of the tower portion back to the city through a warranty deed without compensation.
His wife, Andrea Read, praised city staff for their efforts in handling the matter and noted there were “many personal agendas” inflating the controversy.
City officials reported, “The wrong legal description was transmitted by staff to the city attorney to prepare the contract of sale. This error was then transferred to the deed” used in completing the sale.
“I am responsible,” Kutney said.
However, he said opinions he “threw staff under the bus” were erroneous. Kutney declared “a big lie told over and over again” is that he is violating a requirement to reside in the city, adding he owns property in South Florida where his family lives.
“In closing, I'm proud of my tenure here in the city,” he said, which began in 2017. He noted it includes lowering the millage rate, economic development, work on downtown parking and road planning. Other issues handled by his administration include closing the police department and minimizing turnover during the pandemic. A recent study of city employee salaries showed that, even though 92 percent of them felt they were underpaid, 55 percent would not change anything about their position and 87 percent were confident in the support of city leadership.
The firing came just four months after the council raised the rating of Kutney's performance from 3.53 to 3.95 on a 1-5 scale, which is close to “Exceeds Expectations.” In return he was slated to make just over $110,000 this year.
Businessman John Lee led comments by the crowd.
“What happened was incompetency of the city manager,” he said. “A liar ... that's what he is.” Lee said Brayton has tarnished his once-clean reputation by covering for Kutney so badly he should offer to resign to regain it. He also called for firing city attorney Vose for allegedly costing the city money by mishandling the sale.
Other residents stated bids for the parcel should have been sought; another opined the error was “a brutal mistake.”
Council member Battista countered the mistake was “not uncommon” in his experience. “Errors happened and they were corrected by the clerk,” he said, indicating the issue was closed. “Most of the people here have personal agendas. The accusations against Kutney spread through town via social media without editorial control of their accuracy.”
Incensed by the firing, Brayton declared, “I'm not happy with anything right now. On a 1-to-10, I give him (Kutney) a 10. I've had no problems with him.”
Firing a process, not an event
The mayor incorrectly stated the newly elected Bell and Bailey tried to terminate Kutney at their second council meeting in December. At that session, Brayton proposed delaying Kutney's performance evaluation until June so the newcomers could better prepare for it, but Bell and Bailey rejected the idea.
The evaluation took place Feb. 15. Bailey and Bell voted against renewing Kutney's contract, even though Bailey gave him high marks; the councilman explained his desire to fire Kutney then was based not on his convictions, but on complaints from local residents.
Bell was all smiles after the firing. He echoed statements by Bailey that “hundreds” of residents complained about Kutney when he ran for office last year.
“We need someone who has a real sense of what Brooksville's all about: limited government, and an open door to business,” Bell declared.
The two charged Kutney knew about the error but did not inform them soon enough. Erhard agreed poor communication has plagued the city manager for some time.
“On April 21, Mr. Kutney and staff received an email from Mr. Read stating the parcel had not been subdivided, the tower and garage were on the same parcel,” Blake said, “but he never picked up a phone and called us. ... It should have raised questions.” Blake sent the email to Hernando Today. In it, Read states the Property Appraiser's Office told him, “in the computer it hasn't shown the separation between the garage and the water tower into two separate parcels/lots. The survey attached shows the separation and I also included the contract with the legal description for reference.”
However, the subdivision was not supposed to have been done at that point.
By law, the parcel isn't subdivided until the purchase is completed and the deed is recorded, which wasn't until May 10, according to Kevin T. Johnston, chief deputy of valuation and tax roll for the Property Appraiser's Office. He said the deed then goes through several more steps before it ends with the assigning of a new address, adding it can take weeks “or even months sometimes.”
Kutney said he learned of the mistake June 10 and started notifying the council the next day. Blake, Bailey and Erhard said they learned about it from social media or news reports, not Kutney, and he did not meet with them until June 18. Blake added Kutney should have conducted an in-house investigation and presented the council with a full report and plan of action to limit the damage.
Rough road ahead?
The discussion was contentious. When asked again who was responsible for the error, Kutney said, “I'm accountable for it, for the 19th time.”
Officials had to enforce the 100-person fire code limit in the council chambers. More than once, raucous residents interrupted the proceedings, prompting Brayton to advise, “I'm trying to keep this thing civil.”
After Kutney packed his belongings and left, the council appointed Fire Chief Ron Snowberger acting city manager with an 8 percent stipend added to his salary. Bailey moved for Snowberger to serve until January 2023 so the “new council” could choose Kutney's replacement, but the council decided to start the job search when time permits.
The terms for Brayton, Erhard and Battista end next year, but only Brayton can serve again because Erhard and Battista are restricted by term limits set in the city charter. According to Hernando County Elections Supervisor Shirley Anderson, two people have pre-filed for the race. Records show they are Christa Tanner (Battista's seat) and Casey Theiryung (Erhard's seat).
Bailey did not respond to numerous calls and emails regarding his motion.
Arguably, the controversy is of less consequence than the continuing divisiveness of the City Council. When a council member criticized his voting at the previous June 7 session, Brayton retorted his rival might replace the mayor “because I know where you could get a second.”
“Now the city can move forward,” Erhard said hopefully, “but there is a lot of division.”
“We have to work together for the residents of this city. There are more important things the city must do, a lot of projects,” Brayton concluded.
After four years as city manager, Kutney was not surprised with the verdict. As people filed into the chambers before the meeting he said, “They're all here for the water tower ... and for me.”
