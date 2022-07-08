BROOKSVILLE — City Manager Ron Snowberger proposed a budget plan on June 22 that didn’t just propose a property tax hike to 7.25 mills from 5.9 mills, increase the employee headcount by nine, and offer employees a 5% pay increase.
It featured a different look from before, and that didn’t sit well with council member Betty Erhard. As for the numbers, “I think there’s too much fat in this, honestly. But that’s just me,” she said.
After a very long back and forth, the council members voted 5-0 on a roll call vote to direct Snowberger to come back with a budget for a rate of 5.9 mills, including all the necessary funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, and a 5% raise for employees.
Erhard and council member Robert Battista made clear their dismay at not only the appearance but the content of the budget, in no uncertain terms. Erhard said she thought the purpose was not transparency, as Snowberger said in his opening statement, but confusion.
Besides, she added, Snowberger doesn’t live in the city and wouldn’t be affected by any decisions.
Battista said he took “great umbrage” with Snowberger’s description of past actions by the council. The city manager was critical of taxing decisions that let the city’s financial reserves get low and ended up costing the city its police department.
“There was supposed to be a substantial savings in losing that department,” Snowberger said. “That was questionable and debatable.”
One of the items in the budget is a payment of more than $1 million to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to guarantee at least two patrol deputies are in the city at all times. Council member David Bailey said that since city residents already pay taxes to the Sheriff’s Office, they might consider cutting out that million dollars.
City spokeswoman Charlene Kuhn characterized the discussion of the payment to the sheriff as “hypothetical based on council member Bailey’s suggestion.”
Each mill is worth about $565,000 in budget revenue, budget director Autumn Sullivan told the council, quoting figures from the county property appraiser. Using the money for the sheriff elsewhere in the budget could also cut the millage rate increase, though Mayor Pat Brayton warned that the sheriff could always ask the County Commission for an increase.
“They’d probably be there if we didn’t pay,” Brayton said of the deputies.
“The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to engaging with officials at the city of Brooksville, as they navigate their budget to achieve the best possible outcome for the citizens living there,” said Denise Moloney, a spokeswoman for HCSO.
Snowberger noted that such a cut might affect the city because “we wouldn't have two dedicated deputies in the city,” and he’d send his deputies where the crime is.
Battista warned that there might be a very negative public reaction to the city cutting out the million dollars to the Sheriff’s Office.
No one on the council said it out loud, but there seemed to be a mood at one point that the public would take it as a politically unpopular “defund the police” action.
“I have a problem with going there without the people knowing that that’s where we’re headed,” Battista said.
Brayton noted that when the council disbanded the city police, the biggest complaint he heard was why didn’t they put it on a referendum and wait six months before deciding.
If we’re going to sit here and drop $1 million, we need to have the citizens’ input, he said.
“It’ll be up to the sheriff to tell us it’ll be just like it is right now,” Battista said.
Maintaining service levels
In his introduction, Snowberger said he was trying to maintain service levels in the city’s departments while making the city more competitive in the effort to keep talent from leaving for better-paying jobs.
Failing to do so would mean service cutbacks, such as reducing garbage collection to one day a week because of rising fuel costs. The plan, he said, is to “support a strong, stable workforce,” and stop using temporary labor that works alongside city workers.
“One of the things I’ve noticed the last 11 months of my tenure is we have used an awful lot of temporary labor in the place of a stable workforce,” he said.
He’s been studying the physical infrastructure of the city, sidewalks, roadways, sanitation, water, wastewater and adequate signage in the city.
“We have a need to provide infrastructure in some areas,” he said. “We have a greater need to maintain the current infrastructure that we have.”
The city has assets the taxpayers paid for, Snowberger said, including the fire station, fire equipment, city hall, water plants and a wastewater treatment plant that all have to be maintained.
Staff has done the best it can but without funding it’s difficult to replace pumps and other items that have failed and need to be replaced, he said. City hall, he noted, is a building from the 1970s and looks like it’s still in that era in some parts.
One by one, department heads from the city came forward and talked about their needs: more staff, more equipment, etc., though some found small cuts in, for example, cellphone use.
Angie Whisenant, director of Parks & Recreation, said she’s had a terrible time trying to hire people when a $12.50 per hour wage to start doesn’t cut it in today’s labor market. With all the vandalism and destruction in park restrooms, including the smearing of human waste on the walls and floors, not many people want to have to deal with that.
She told of one worker who was hired but who didn’t even show up for “onboarding.”
Confusion
Two items raised confusion at the meeting: a mistake on the page that under-reported the amount of ad valorem taxes to be raised from the 7.25 millage rate, and the reporting of the use of ARPA funds.
Sullivan said the numbers were accurate in the totals and on the spreadsheet, but she had entered an ad valorem rate of $3,306,437 when the actual number was $3,906,437 with a rate of 7.25 mills.
Brayton looked pretty frustrated at that point.
“I got a great idea,” he said. “Y’all redo this darn budget and get it straight.”
The problem with the ARPA funds is that the rules governing their use are complicated and cause accounting headaches in that they can show up as expenses but not revenue.
The city got $4 million in two tranches of $2 million each, Snowberger said, and hired a consultant to help them spend the money. They have to follow federal guidelines and the consultant in how they use the money, and an audit found no discrepancies.
It’s just that the federal accounting rules say things have to be a certain way, he said.
Giving direction
Battista said he was still angry at the apparent attitude Snowberger was presenting, but Snowberger said he didn’t mean to be offensive.
At one time, the millage rate was 8 mills, he noted, and since then it’s been cut several times.
“We’re a city, and we should have pride in the city, and that pride comes at a cost,” Snowberger said.
“Mr. Manager, the making of the sausage is a messy business,” Battista said, and it takes time. He added that he was never accused of malfeasance in office, but that was the feeling he said he had after hearing what Snowberger said about the past eight years of city administration.
“I’m sorry you feel that way,” Snowberger said.
“Well, I think that’s what it was,” Battista replied, adding that he thought they did a good job saving money during some hard times.
The next regular meeting of the City Council is July 18, and the next budget meeting will be at 1 p.m. July 25.
See the budget at https://tinyurl.com/2p96xc3b.
