Brooksville candidates pitch their vision for city at chamber event

BROOKSVILLE — This city could be the greatest city in the greatest state in the greatest nation, Casey Thieryung says.
OK, maybe it’s just the usual campaign hype, but the 27-year-old businessman says he’s willing to give his time to try for the City Council, for a job that pays just $5,400 per year, and doing about the same work as county commissioners, who earn $82,526.
For him and the other three candidates, it’s not about money, they say; it’s about making the city better.
It’s easy to get distracted by state and national elections and issues, said Natalie Kahler, the head of Brooksville Main Street and a former City Council member, but the local level is where a lot happens that affects your life.
“From personal experience, I can tell you that your local government can wreck your life quicker than anything that they can do at the national level,” she said to laughter, then added that the city has won awards for its water.
The candidates at the debate were:
• Seat 4: Chris Kingsley vs. Casey Thieryung
• Seat 5: Pat Brayton (incumbent and mayor) vs. Thomas Bronson
For Seat 1, Christa G. Tanner ran unopposed and will replace Robert Battista.
All four of the candidates in contested races agreed that while the city has an active civic life, what lies beneath — as in infrastructure — leaves a lot to be desired.
The city has “old bones” — underground pipes are decades old and just cannot handle the water volume and pressure needed to meet the needs of a growing population. Recent spills at pumping stations and other failures bear this out, and previous administrations didn’t set aside money for needed replacements.
The city’s roads also need work, the four said.
Brooksville’s borders also are a mess, with strange shapes that leave some areas in unincorporated Hernando County but surrounded by the incorporated city.
As good conservatives, the candidates said they didn’t want to force anyone into the city via annexation, but the city’s borders are a problem that has been allowed to fester for decades.
“This is a really special place and I intend on spending the rest of my life here,” said Thieryung, who said he lived in Detroit for a time but came back here.
He owns a pub in the city.
“I’m a conservative. I’m a small business owner. I’m a Brooksvillian, and I make really good sandwiches,” he added. “I’m your local voice for City Council Seat 4.”
Thieryung’s opponent, Chris Kingsley, has served on the Hernando County Commission and worked as a teacher and firefighter. He’s lived in Hernando for 32 years.
His business is rehabbing homes and selling them, he said, and he’s active in many organizations.
“I can be beneficial in making sure that Brooksville is able to be better than it is,” Kingsley said. “We need people to do more than cheer for the city. We need people who are going to make sure it is a success. Who understand basic government.”
Pat Brayton, the incumbent mayor, says the city needs his long experience in several positions. He’s worked for the city for years as finance director and city clerk back in the 1970s, he was the first city manager when the charter changed in 1980 and he also was on the council from 1994 to 2000.
“This is my city. I love it. What I do on the council I do for the love of the city,” he said.
His opponent, Thomas Bronson, is a seventh-generation Brooksvillian who has led in academia and on the athletic field.
He could have left, he said. He works as a driller for an explosives company.
“I had job offers all over the country, but my heart and soul is here in Brooksville,” he said.
Questions to candidates
Kahler, of Brooksville Main Street, posed several questions to the candidates.
If money was not a consideration, she asked, what project would you want to do that you would consider transformative?
“That’s a hard one, because money is always an issue,” Bronson said. “My goal is not to spend more of the taxpayers’ dollars than necessary to make this city great.”
His vision would be to vitalize the downtown area and deal with problems with vacant buildings, roads and parking.
“Money is the issue, all the time,” Kingsley said.
All the candidates agreed that the city’s infrastructure needs work.
“The problem with Brooksville is that the early infrastructure is failing,” he said, noting that while not everything is bad, but while building outward the interior infrastructure is falling apart.
“What I would do is rebuild the infrastructure for the city,” he said, and make it so it won’t have to be torn up and rebuilt again.
Brayton agreed.
“We have got to start looking at the infrastructure,” he said. “We’re having more and more problems as the pipes get older — older than I am, unfortunately.”
Thieryung said the cast iron pipes in the ground are rusting, and they are too small.
What does the city do well?
Brayton said the city does a good job picking up garbage and trash.
“I have not heard any complaints from anybody because we pick up more than most people do,” he said. “We have people from the county saying. ‘Can’t you come pick up ours?’ Unfortunately, we can’t.”
Kingsley said the city is good at collecting taxes, but that’s not necessarily a good thing. This is the most expensive place to open a small business and live, he added.
Bronson said the city does a good job keeping the small-town feel, but could do a better job of streamlining rules and regulations.
“What we do well is what we can also work on to do better,” he said, noting that in the private sector things move faster and better.
Thieryung said the city does best at working with partners like Brooksville Main Street.
“We’ve got some serious momentum going right now,” he said, especially with branding. “The last three or four years, we’ve been pushing hard to make this place a place to raise our families, a place that’s not going to be a subdivision in 30 years but a community that’s a small town of Brooksville.”
What the city doesn’t do well, he warned, is plan for the future.
Another issue Kahler raised was the city’s borders.
Something needs to be done, Kingsley said, as services are provided to half a street or part of a street.
“The boundaries are messed up, and that’s taken years and years,” Brayton said, and to change them now will be difficult.
“One thing the city will not do is force an annexation,” he said.
Issues involving the comprehensive plan came up, and then Kahler asked the candidates for their favorite thing in Brooksville.
Bronson said he liked the lighting of the Christmas tree, Kingsley likes the mermaid trail, Brayton voted for the tree lighting, calling it “fantastic,” and Thieryung said he liked Beautify Brooksville.
“I think it shows that Brooksville’s a big family and it shows that the town has a lot of volunteerism,” he said. “We show up at the courthouse and ask Natalie what she wants us to do.”
Closing comments
All four said they want to do good for the city.
“I do believe experience does matter. I want to bring my services,” Brayton said. “I’m here to serve you. I’ve done what I could and I’ve done my best the past four years.”
“The way I see it, the city has two options,” Thieryung said. “We can either roll over and let the county take over and hope that we don’t turn into a suburb formerly known as the city of Brooksville, or we can roll up our sleeves and get to work. This town is a special place. I’m invested here. I have a business here. That’s why I’m raising my family here. I’m only 27 years old and I’m in this for the long haul. I want it to be right 50 years from now.”
“We’re all up here because we believe in the city,” Kingsley said. “We have to have cooperation with the county.”
He said he could be beneficial in making sure that Brooksville is able to be better than it is.
“We need people to do more than cheer for the city,” Kingsley said. “We need people who are going to make sure it is a success. Who understand basic government.”
Bronson recited a long list of endorsements.
“I’m confident that it’s time for a change and I’m here to bring a light to this city and serve the people the best way I feel possible,” he said.
Reflections on debate
After the presentation, business owner Christen Brandl said she was leaning toward Thieryung but didn’t want to give a reason.
“I think they did well,” she said of the candidates in the debate. “I think some of them had more actual answer content. Some of them sounded to me like they were not being decisive in what they thought they should do. They were giving a blanket answer as opposed to a succinct answer.”
The city is old, Brandl added, and has a lot that need to be fixed along with the infrastructure like Public Works and its employees.
“We can only expect them to do so much for how many there are,” she said.
The current council could get a lot of these jobs done if it worked better together, and the new people that are coming aboard might be the key to getting things done, she said.
Ron Lawson, a retiree, said he thought the candidates did a good job, and that infrastructure is a big issue.
“It’s going to make the decision-making a little tougher than I thought,” he said, adding that he favored Thieryung. “He’s young, he brings new thoughts, new blood to the city.”
He’ll have to think about the others, he said.
