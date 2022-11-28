Brooksville announces new director of Parks and Recreation

BROOKSVILLE — On Nov. 3, David L. Howard Jr. joined the city’s team as its new Parks & Recreation director.
He comes with years of experience with Florida municipal government from both Panama City and Lynn Haven. He has worked in leadership positions in various departments including Sports and Athletics, Parks and Recreation, and Underground Utilities while holding the titles of supervisor, director, and assistant superintendent.
The son of educators, his goal to make a positive impact stems from his belief that the quality of life can always be improved and maximized by identifying the needs of the whole community. After cultivating teamwork, Howard believes planning, strategic problem solving, and hard work are the keys to success.
A native of Daytona Beach, he graduated from Bethune-Cookman University with a bachelor of science in business administration (finance) and a minor in mathematics. He is currently pursuing a master of science degree in recreation and park administration. He also holds credentials from the Abrahams-Jones Academy for Leadership Excellence and is a Certified Playground Safety Inspector.
His professional journey includes roles as a project engineer, educator, regional logistics, Division 1 referee, and mathematics tutor.
He holds active membership in the Bay Chamber of Commerce, International City Managers Association, Florida City and County Management Association, National Recreation and Parks Association, and Florida Recreation and Parks Association.
He is a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity and loves fishing, reading, playing paintball and golf.
His most recent accomplishments include being a presenter at the Florida Recreation and Parks Association 2022 and the National Recreation and Parks Association 2022. Howard was a standout presenter, where he and his mentor Sean DePalma delivered research findings on “Bridging the Generational Gap through Effective Leadership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.