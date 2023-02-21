Brooksville announces cemetery community cleanup

The city of Brooksville’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Community Cemetery Cleanup event on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Brooksville Cemetery, 1275 Olmes Road, Brooksville. 

 Image courtesy BROOKSVILLE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT

BROOKSVILLE – The city of Brooksville’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Community Cemetery Cleanup event on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Brooksville Cemetery, 1275 Olmes Road, Brooksville. 

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude by 10 a.m.

All volunteers will be provided with cleaning gear and refreshments.

Volunteers are encouraged to register online at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/326/Rentals-and-Online-Registration.