Brooksville announces cemetery community cleanup

BROOKSVILLE – The city of Brooksville’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Community Cemetery Cleanup event on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Brooksville Cemetery, 1275 Olmes Road, Brooksville.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude by 10 a.m.
All volunteers will be provided with cleaning gear and refreshments.
Volunteers are encouraged to register online at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/326/Rentals-and-Online-Registration.
