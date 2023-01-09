BROOKSVILLE – On Dec. 5, during a regular City Council meeting, the Brooksville council adopted the 2023 holiday and meeting schedules.
All regular City Council meetings are scheduled on the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers unless otherwise indicated. The following months are modified to account for a holiday:
January — One City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9; a workshop may be scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30.
February — One City Council meeting held on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023; a potential special meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27.
July — A special meeting (budget) scheduled for Monday, July 24.
August — A special meeting (budget) scheduled for Monday Aug. 14, at 3 p.m.
September — One City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 18; a public budget hearing scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5:01 p.m. and a final budget hearing on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
October — A special meeting may be scheduled for Monday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.
November – One City Council Meeting on Monday, Nov. 6; a special meeting may be scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20.
The meetings to discuss the budget are scheduled for July 24, Aug. 14, with Sept. 6 slated for the first budget hearing and Sept. 18 for the final budget hearing. The meetings on Feb. 27, Oct. 30 and Nov. 20 are delineated as “Special Meetings” to allow votes to be taken, if necessary, rather than a workshop, wherein only a consensus of the council can be taken.
All Community Redevelopment Agency meetings are held quarterly at 6 p.m. prior to the regular City Council meetings on the first Monday of the month for the following months: January, April, July and October. The January meeting will be moved to Jan. 9, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
The city will observe 12 major national holidays.
In addition, the city’s Sanitation Division has released the 2023 holiday sanitation collection schedule and recycling schedule. The city’s solid waste pickup is split geographically, and the weekly residential and commercial solid waste curbside collection normally occurs on either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday. The solid-waste pickup schedule will be adjusted during months when a holiday is observed and is based on what day of the week the holiday falls.
Recycling pickup occurs the first and third Wednesday of each month. If a holiday falls on either of those weeks, recycling is picked-up on the second and fourth Wednesday of that month. Commercial dumpster collection is scheduled per the customer’s needs.
Boom truck service (yard debris, furniture and bulk items) is available to city residents, if within the size limitation of two cubic yards or less, and occurs once a week on the residential curbside collection schedule. Boom truck service is provided at no charge to properties paying the County Solid Waste Assessment. Properties not paying the County Solid Waste Assessment will be charged fees for the boom truck service.
The council meeting dates, city holidays, recycling and solid waste pick-up schedules are available on the city’s website. For information contact the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
