BROOKSVILLE — As part of Florida’s efforts to increase the availability and effectiveness of broadband internet throughout the state, Hernando County is encouraging citizens to participate in the Broadband Community Survey, business owners to participate in the Broadband Business Survey, and everyone to complete the Internet Speed Test.
The surveys and a link to the speed test will be available now through July 8.
If you are a Hernando County resident, fill out the Broadband Community Survey: https://tinyurl.com/23ebd24e
If you are a local business owner, fill out the Broadband Business Survey: https://tinyurl.com/ybhtsymw
To test the speed of your internet and complete the Speed Test go to https://tinyurl.com/5n7bnusk
The primary goal is to identify unserved and underserved areas and work to determine a strategy for increasing the availability and accessibility of broadband internet services in Hernando County.
