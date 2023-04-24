BROOKSVILLE — Outside the County Commission chambers on April 11, a Lake in the Woods resident had just one question: “When is this going to end?”
Her community near U.S. 19 and Spring Hill Drive is fighting a planned commercial and residential development on a nearby wooded lot along U.S. 19, and she and her fellow residents weren’t relieved that attorney Darryl Johnston, for the applicant, had asked the County Commission for a continuance until a May meeting of the commission.
What he got was the plan sent back to the Planning & Zoning board and another public information workshop.
“They have the right to develop at some level,” said commission Chairman John Allocco.
It’ll come back to the commission for a future hearing date.
But maybe it just put off what they seem to fear is inevitable. Not just intense commercial development, but rental housing; both will bring more traffic and more people to their development, which has been around for a few decades and once was in the middle of nowhere.
The commission voted 5-0 to send the plan back to Planning & Zoning for a future hearing date, which means a new public information workshop, and new notification by mail for homeowners within 500 feet.
“We won right now,” Eason said. “We want to continue to win. We don’t know how long this is going to last.”
Battle of Glen Lakes
Further north on U.S. 19, at Glen Lakes, plans for an intensive commercial development that include a hotel are further along. At the April 11 meeting, the intent was to approve a master plan revision to the site plan — for a bus stop, a retention pond and to realign a hotel so the windows of its rooms don’t face the housing — but residents came out to demand that the County Commission stop the project.
Theirs is an older development, too, once in the middle of nowhere but now just a short drive down a road from bustling U.S. 19 as it stretches toward Citrus County.
Don Lacey, representing the applicant, said the original approval was for eight lots, with upscale commercial and restaurants that Glen Lakes residents probably will patronize.
William Merrick, a county resident, said he wasn’t against development, but was worried about the level of traffic at the Glen Lakes entrance, of which there’s only one, creating a potential nightmare for residents.
Glen Lakes resident Jim Baird said a Realtor told him that the value of houses in Glen Lakes, especially along the edge closest to the commercial property, had dropped by $10,000, and his house was appraised at $20,000 less because of the prospect of development.
He and Jacqueline Harmon said they had moved to Glen Lakes for “peace and quiet,” and she had picked the area not knowing about the future development.
Harmon said she’s going to have the hotel’s swimming pool in her backyard.
“I’m very opposed to it,” she said. “My neighbors are moving because of it.”
Dean Styles, president of the homeowners association, said because of the alignment of the hotel, he won’t see the sun before noon.
“I don’t think there’s any need for this. There’s lot of problems. Traffic. Noise, diminution of value,” he said. “This is not good at all. It’s not a friendly use to a residential construction. They just want all the money they can possibly get out of it.”
The main problem, said Commissioner Jerry Campbell, is that there’s not much the commission can do about things that have already been approved.
Commissioner Beth Narverud agreed: “We can’t change what we’ve already approved.”
Amid community opposition, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the changes to the site plan.
Outside the meeting, Harmon said she moved to Glen Lakes two years ago and never was told about the zoning of the property near her home.
“I don’t mind the restaurants, but when it’s right up on top of my house ... My neighbors are already moving,” she said. “We went to the meetings that they had, and we all opposed it, but they went and did it anyway.”
The applicant is promising buffers and a wall, but residents say that doesn’t reassure them.
“We’ve been opposing it since day one, and no one listens to us,” Harmon said. “I live right there, behind where they’re going to put this hotel.”
Allocco said that development is inevitable, especially on a road named Commercial Way.
When the county has these land-use hearings, people are going to be unhappy, he said.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve dealt with it,” Allocco said. “These big developments don’t want anything outside their fence.”
He recalled that his grandparents bought a place in Palm City, and then a Publix was built there.
“We’re all going to keep getting beaten up on these things,” he said.
In other action
• A giant crowd filled the commission chambers for an item dealing with Lead Foot City. Most people were employees or users of the race tracks there, but a few said they were worried about traffic and noise if the company’s plans were approved. The master plan revision was approved 5-0.
• The commission got an update on negotiations regarding garbage rates and extending the existing contract with the garbage hauler, and what Republic might want. There could be a three-year extension to 2029. There might be rate increases phased in starting next year. There was a long discussion about the contracts, negotiations, getting new bids and more.
• A brief moment of levity was the talk about the “barbecue” — the accidental burning down of the recycling building — at which several people “showed up.” Recycling work is continuing, commissioners were told, despite the loss of the building.
• Deputy County Administrator Tobey Phillips said the county has reached “entitlement status,” and new population numbers show Hernando County at 206,896. “That opens up funding sources and a lot of different things we can do now,” she said. “We will walk you through that process at your June 6 workshop.” Allocco said there must be requirements for getting the funding, but it depends on how the commission wants to move forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.