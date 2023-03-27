SPRING HILL – A brief drive through the Bridgewater Club Apartments finds a quiet, well-appointed cluster of apartment homes.
At the main building, an employee who could not give her name said rents range from $1,100 to $1,900 per month, and government rental support is accepted.
Still, the employee said, all tenants are expected to abide by the rules and fill out an application.
As for income, the development’s website says, “Bridgewater Club is a mixed income community that offers apartment homes for unrestricted and restricted income residents. Restricted income residents are subject to the Maximum Allowable Household Incomes.”
The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development sets maximum allowable income ranges from $34,500 for a one-person household to $65,040 for an eight-person household.
There are 192 units ranging from one-bedroom, one bath, to four bedrooms, three baths.
Other restrictions apply. See the website at https://www.bridgewaterclubapts.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.