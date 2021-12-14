BROOKSVILLE — Mayor Pat Brayton accepted another term as mayor of the city at the council meeting on Dec. 6 and council member Blake Bell accepted a term as vice mayor.
Both motions passed 5-0.
Council member Betty Erhard had nominated Bell for mayor, but he said he respectfully declined. “I would like to learn more,” he said.
“I’ll try to do my best for another year,” Brayton said. “Those of you who didn’t want me for another year, you have me for another year.”
Bell accepted the nomination for vice mayor, saying, “I appreciate your support.”
Brayton was recognized for his performance as mayor in a challenging year.
“He led us. We lost our water tower and got it back,” Bell said.
Brayton replied: “Hopefully, we’ll have a quieter year this year.”
Two people were honored for their improvements to their buildings with Residential and Commercial Beautification Improvement Awards.
Stacy Moord’s law office received an honor for a building on Broad Street.
“It was one of those buildings that aged as well as shag carpet,” she said, but now it’s much better and the shag carpet is gone.
Christopher Rhodes Jr. was honored for the repair work he did on his home on Brooksville Avenue.
A proclamation was read for the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
‘Horse’ sense
No Brooksville City Council meeting would be complete without a discussion of James Oleson’s “Equine” sculpture. City manager Ron Snowberger recounted his efforts to contact the artist, and said his certified letter had come back stamped “Return to Sender.”
The sculpture was painted black, as noted previously, and it was Oleson who did that.
The matter had come back on the agenda for further action, and Erhard said that she sat on the beautification board, and the objective is to make the city beautiful.
They only wanted to remove the work to give others an opportunity to display their art, but never heard from the artist.
A problem was that there was no paperwork or signed contract regarding the piece, and there have been questions as to its ownership.
“Is it our statue or is it Mr. Oleson’s?” asked council member Robert Battista.
Snowberger said they could not find any documentation on the statue being given to the city.
The city’s art gallery coordinator said he has agreements with artists, and that the city should look at the art in City Hall and make sure there is something in writing.
Brayton said the sculpture was placed there by the artist with a verbal understanding that he could change it out.
“I don’t disagree with leaving it there until we get another artist,” he said.
There’s nothing to replace it, the city attorney said, and they’d need something in writing along the lines of “Get x days to remove it.”
Erhard said they should make a motion that the sculpture stay in place while the city attorney writes up an agreement.
City resident Beth Putnam agreed with that, but added that the city should apologize to Oleson for the remarks made about the work. According to Bay News 9, he was offended, and that’s why he painted it.
Donna Warren, another city resident, complained that she was interviewed for an hour by a Bay News 9 reporter, who then used only 10 seconds of her comments, including that the sculpture was “ugly.”
“I handled the interview very well, but you didn’t see that,” she said, adding she regretted calling it “ugly” and saying she hoped Oleson would bring back one of his large horse sculptures.
Brayton made a motion to have the attorney work with the city manager on a contract with the artist, and at Bell’s suggestion added that the city should make a sincere apology for the verbiage that had been used.
The motion passed 5-0.
In other action:
• The council approved a motion to apply for a Department of Homeland Security grant of $18,000 to pay for physical exams for city firefighters for two years. The match requirement is $857.14. The motion passed 5-0.
• The council approved changes in some parks rules on a 5-0 vote.
• Snowberger reported that there have been problems with vandalism at the cemetery, and he’s discussed more patrols with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office as well as possibly using technology such as security cameras and even an automatic gate.
“We really don’t want to close off the cemetery at any time,” he said. “The problem is we’re getting repetitive vandalism.”
Battista said he was also concerned about vandalism of the parks in general and the restrooms in particular.
