BROOKSVILLE — Paul Booth has resigned as director of public works for the city.
Council member David Bailey said Booth was the last person hired by former City Manager Mark Kutney, and there was more to Booth’s situation than Bailey’s recent complaints about the condition of the grass on city-owned property.
On Aug. 18, Booth was given the choice to quit or be fired, Bailey said on Aug. 21, and he chose to leave.
“I’m not going to comment on that,” Booth said in an interview on Aug. 23. “The bottom line is, based on a lack of support from the council, the city manager along with executive management, I elected to resign my position,” he said.
Kutney had left the city after the controversy over the accidental sale of the water tower.
Bailey and Booth had clashed at recent council meetings over issues regarding the appearance of city-owned property, specifically the overgrowth of medians and other areas, but it seems that the issue of change orders in city public works projects also was a factor.
Booth said the change orders were needed.
“Well, as I indicated to council in the past, if you look back at those change orders, those change orders were all related to municipal utilities projects and up until not even quite a year ago, I was not responsible, and projects were not put through properly, and therefore change orders became necessary to complete the projects correctly,” he said.
“You could tell from the council meetings that the council had lost faith in Mr. Booth’s efforts,” Mayor Blake Bell said. “There were a number of things that happened that were not in the best fiduciary duty of the city.”
Indeed, at the Aug. 21 City Council meeting, the council had to approve payment to correct a more than $44,000 mistake because of a miscalculation of square yardage in a paving contract.
Jon Dowler, assistant director of public works, has been named interim director of public works, and a new assistant director of public works, Richard Weeks, has been hired from the city of Port Richey in Pasco County.
Interim City Manager Charlene Kuhn, at her first meeting in her position, said that she has been working on a contract that has been an issue since September of 2022. It’s been a long process because of “lack of communication, misunderstandings and so on and so forth.”
There was an error on the city’s part, Kuhn said, when the request for proposal went out. Square yardage for asphalt was miscalculated, she said, and that was what the bid was published for and that was what the proposals came in for.
“Before the DPW director resigned, the contractor and DPW director actually went out and walked it, with the measuring tape, and they came up about with a 4,273-square-yard asphalt they are requesting us to pay for, to the tune $44,363.83,” she said.
Kuhn said she wanted direction from the council about what to do. There is a fund with money from when the city had a red-light camera, and it has about $47,000 in it. It was used for street purposes, said finance director Autumn Sullivan.
Dowler said now it’s up to the contractor to make sure he knows what he’s paving and to verify the numbers.
“How did this mistake happen?” asked council member David Bailey. “How is it staff’s fault?”
The request for proposals had the amount of square yardage at 22,260.64, and at the bottom listed each street with the square yardage per street, but there was no total. If you add up the total, Kuhn said, it equals about 26,000 square yards.
“I wonder why this wasn’t brought to council before he resigned,” Bailey said of Booth.
There was consensus that they should just pay it and move on. The council voted 5-0 to approve the change order and make the payment.
As for Booth, he’s moving on. “I’m weighing out my options,” he said. “I have some options available to me and am looking at some other opportunities.”
The city needs to fund public works, Booth added.
“I find it unfortunate this happened. I wish the city the best of luck,” he said. “I want to reiterate once again that I think the public works crew they have working for them is some of the best in the country and that I think council needs to take a hard look at their expectations based on the funding that they’re providing.”
Park and play
The council heard a presentation at its workshop from Binoy Panicker of Ayres Associates Inc. on its park system and what citizens want from it, according to its surveys and interactions with people. This is toward developing a master plan for the parks.
A big problem, said Parks and Recreation Director David Howard, is that there’s a vandalism problem in the parks. The council discussed several ideas for improving security, including having citizens patrol the parks, but there Howard said he was worried about what the city’s liability would be if a citizen was attacked in a park at night.
The quarry park has people worried, Panicker said, because of the number of “vagrants” there. Mayor Blake Bell said the old mined area of the site would make a great amphitheater, and the proximity of lots of other people would make people feel more secure.
Tom Varn Park and Hernando Park are the most-frequented parks, the study found, but Tom Varn, Russell Street, The Quarry, Kennedy, Bud McKethan, Hernando Park and the Good Neighbor Trail were all identified as needing improvements.
The city needs to do more as it grows and there is more demand on recreation facilities, the report noted, and people also mentioned skate parks, better care of the sports courts, restrooms and inclusive park equipment as needs they’d like to see fulfilled.
The company will come back in October or November after getting more input, Panicker said.
In other action
• The council approved 5-0 an independent contractor agreement to Rowland LLC for $1.6 million for sewer rehabilitation Phase IV.
• The council tabled a request for a 3% increase in garbage fees, which would cover higher costs and also would include the purchase of a front load driver and a sanitation technician. Council member Christa Tanner said she wished she had heard about this item during the budget meetings. “I don’t want to be caught spending too much money, or not spending enough,” she said.
• The council approved 5-0 on a roll-call vote the first reading of the amendments to the land use regulations, and commended Community Development Director David Hainley and his staff for their quick work on the new rules. A second and final reading will be held Sept. 18.
• The council approved 5-0 renaming of a portion of Cortez Boulevard between U.S. 41 and State Road 50/50A in Hernando County as Rush Limbaugh Way. Now it’s up to the Florida Department of Transportation to put up the signs.
