LAND O’LAKES – An incredible day of music will end with a sweet surprise for Bridging Freedom as all proceeds raised from ticket sales and sponsorships will go toward the nonprofit organization fighting human trafficking.
The sixth annual Pasco Blues Festival will return this year on Saturday, March 12, from noon to 8 p.m. at Land O’Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’Lakes Blvd. Tickets are available for $20 for a full day of music. Food vendors will have a variety of options for sale and craft vendors will display local goods.
“We have some top-tier blues acts – our headliner Mr. Sipp we’re flying in from Mississippi. He’s won all kinds of blues accolades and awards,” said event organizer Drew Cecere, owner of Florida Penguin Productions.
Performances will include Jukebox Johnnies Band from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Dottie Kelly Band from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Alex Lopez Band from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Mr. Sipp to headline from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
“Blues groups have so much energy, they’re fun to watch engage with the crowd,” Cecere said.
Festivalgoers are invited to come out and bring a lawn chair, enjoy the music and food. Between sets, attendees can learn more about Bridging Freedom and the support it gives to trafficked survivors.
This will be the first year the Pasco Blues Festival is being advertised as a benefit concert, Cecere said. The Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel is partnering with Bridging Freedom to build a third home in the area for minor human trafficking victims. As a father and grandfather, Cecere was moved to help make a difference.
“Trafficking is a huge part of Pasco County,” Cecere said. “When you hear about the children involved, it’s really emotional. We are giving this entire event to this cause.”
Bridging Freedom supports female minor trafficking survivors through education and a therapeutic safe home campus. According to its website, approximately 300,000 children at the average age of 12 are prostituted against their will in the United States, and Florida ranks third behind California and Texas as states with the highest human trafficking.
The nonprofit aims to educate the community to increase awareness about trafficking. By working with partnering organizations, more girls can receive help and be on their way to regaining the childhood they lost.
Cecere said he would like to raise $50,000 toward Bridging Freedom. He added that the event is family-friendly and pet-friendly and is sure to be a good time for all who come to listen to some extraordinary musicians.
