BROOKSVILLE — Trish and Ron Phillips of Spring Hill like the idea of street festivals in the spring, before the summer heat strikes.
The couple and many others had a great time at the Brooksville Blueberry Festival on Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24.
According to Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street, every booth location was rented, and she was thrilled at the crowds that turned the downtown streets into the biggest party in Brooksville since the downtown tree lighting in December.
“We love these events,” Ron Phillips said.
He and his wife bought some fruit toppings and other goodies at the Barbara’s Kitchen booth and joked with Dwight Hudgins and Sharon Young of Largo, the booth’s operators, that they had passed through and promised to come back and buy something.
They kept that promise. Next stop, they said, was a booth selling cake or cobbler topped with blueberries and whipped cream.
For Hudgins and Young, this was their first time selling Young’s mother’s products in Brooksville, and they were very impressed with the area.
“Business is excellent,” Hudgins said. “Doing very well. The blueberry salsa, the blueberry hibiscus marmalade, the blueberry lemon jam, the straight blueberry jam and the low sugar triple berry, which is a blueberry, blackberry and a sweet black cherry.”
They’ve been in business since 2016 and go around to different festivals and events.
“This is our first time at the blueberry festival. It’s beautiful,” he said of Brooksville. “We love the country, we love the rural areas.”
Sharon came up with the blueberry lemon jam, he said, adding, “We’re running out of blueberry hibiscus marmalade.”
If there was one problem, it was that finding the booths with the blueberries was a bit of a challenge, especially when trying to navigate the very crowded streets. The booths were down a side street, starting with Samantha Hasse’s blueberry booth.
She’s the daughter of a blueberry farmer, she said.
“It’s going fabulous,” she said. “We’ve been out here since 8:30 this morning and it’s definitely picking up.”
People were coming by and buying plastic containers of blueberries.
“I’m actually very excited,” she said of the festival. “This is my first year here and I’ve been trying for several years” to get a booth.
They have a regular location where they sell their wares.
“We’re located at 17500 Eldridge Avenue in Spring Hill, off County Line Road, between the Suncoast Parkway and Mariner Boulevard,” she said.
They have their harvest commercially picked but are done with it for this year.
“We had a pretty decent commercial pick this year,” she said. “A lot of farmers did have it tough during the winter.”
Down the block were numerous food booths of all kinds, as well as some selling political items, art, jewelry and even items made from old Army backpacks.
At the Hernando Youth League football booth, Lara Kennedy was cutting cobblers and piling on the blueberries.
Michael Kennedy, her husband, was wielding the whipped cream dispenser with expertise as people crowded around to buy their product.
“I’m the whipped cream guy,” he said with a big smile. “I’ve been practicing all day.”
There were countless people walking around with cake and cobblers topped with blueberries and whipped cream, and looking very happy.
It’s their first year at the festival, she said.
“So far, so good,” said Lara Kennedy. As soon as one tray of cake ran out, someone brought up another full tray.
At another booth, Heather Rodgers was selling blueberry shortcake for the Hernando High School band.
One of the booths’ customers was Tiffany Brown, who showed off her blueberry-and-whipped-cream-topped cake before heading off to meet some friends.
Sunday’s event wasn’t as crowded, and some of the cake booths had run out of food to sell.
But Kahler of Brooksville Main Street rated the return of the blueberry festival a success.
“We are having an exceptional day. The weather is perfect, the vendors have amazing products and so far, everybody seems to be happy,” Kahler said on Saturday. “We are very pleased to be able to bring this event back because it’s obvious from the size of the crowd that people have missed it and have been looking forward to coming back.”
