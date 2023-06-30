Blood donors needed to help with summer shortages

The blood bank LifeSouth is reporting a critical need for blood donations, the organization said Friday, June 30.
“Summer is a slow time for blood donations due to travel, school breaks and weather, and with the 4th of July next week, donations drop more due to the holiday,” LifeSouth said in a press release. “LifeSouth representatives also report an increase in blood utilization at local hospitals, which may be due to increased roadway travel during the summer holiday season. LifeSouth asks the community to help by donating blood.”
Moffitt Cancer Center, UF Health, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bravera Health Brooksville and Bravera Health Spring Hill hospitals all rely on LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors to make sure blood is available before it is needed.
One in three people will need blood at some point in their lifetime. You never know when the person in need will be you, or a loved one. Blood donations are also vital to the cancer treatment process.
Now through Aug. 31, all donors receive a $20 e-gift card, and donors who give platelets or double red cells will receive an additional $20 e-gift card. First-time donors are needed, and LifeSouth asks all regular donors to bring a friend to their next donation appointment. All donors also receive a complementary mini-physical, including blood pressure checks, iron levels and a cholesterol screening.
Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.
LifeSouth has donor centers in Spring Hill, Brooksville, Lecanto, Inverness, Ocala and The Villages. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations.
For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.
Donation centers
- Spring Hill Donor Center: 4377 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Open Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Brooksville Donor Center: 12395 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville. Open Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Other blood drives
- Southern Pines Senior Living, 6140 Congress St., New Port Richey, on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Subaru of Port Richey, 11613 U.S. 19, Port Richey, on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Find more near you at www.lifesouth.org
