Blood donors needed now as local, state shortages continue

Blood banks need you. Now.
The nation and local communities are continuing to feel the impact of blood shortages, according to JD Pettyjohn, the chief operating officer of LifeSouth.
“Blood donors are needed now more than ever to make sure blood is ready when patients are in need,” Pettyjohn said. “Many people only think of donating blood during a tragedy or disaster, but blood donors are needed every day to meet the needs of patients, and right now we are struggling to maintain an adequate supply.”
The demand for blood continues to rise, and blood donors are asked to donate soon. All blood types are needed to help the local blood supply, ensuring hospitals have the blood required to treat traumas and patients needing blood transfusions.
Donating blood is safe, takes about an hour and can save three lives. LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors serve patients at HCA Florida – OakHillHospital, Bravera Health Brooksville and Bravera Health Spring Hill.
Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 or the flu vaccination.
All blood donors receive a thank you gift, refreshments and a mini-physical including cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure. Find a blood drive or donor center near you at lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.