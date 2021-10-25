BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Commission is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the Citizens Advisory Task Force for the Small Cities, Community Development Block Grant Program.
The purpose of the CATF is to provide input relative to all phases of the Small Cities CDBG Program application and process. The CATF meets to discuss community needs and make recommendation regarding the program and activities that should be considered when drafting the grant application.
The term for the CATF will be effective from the date of the grant award until the close of the grant. The CATF shall be comprised of five residents of Hernando County and at least 51 percent of the members (three) must be from low- and moderate-income households (households earning 80 percent or less of the area median annual income of $59,050 for a family of four). This is a voluntary non-paid position.
Applications are available at the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville; by calling (352) 754-4002; or by visiting www.HernandoCounty.us/Committees. Applications must be returned to the County Administrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
Contact the County Administrator’s Office at (352) 754-4002 for more information about a specific board or committee.
