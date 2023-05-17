Thirty-three teens with blindness or visual impairment got to experience the full prom experience — from dressing to the nines to riding a party bus to dining, dancing and mingling — at “A Royal Night in Paris” on May 5 at Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Disabled in New Port Richey. The 14- to 18-year-olds were from the Lighthouses of Pasco/Hernando, Pinellas and the Palm Beaches, and New Vision for Independence in Mount Dora.
“High school proms are designed for teens who can see,” the Lighthouse said in a press release. “Our teens go to these proms, but they can't enjoy them the way sighted teens do, and they are often the only visually impaired person at the event. To ensure our teens experience proms to the fullest, we hold them at the NPR Lighthouse and design them for easy access so they can move about freely and enjoy every aspect. Our teens tell us our proms help them socially — they learn how to dance and mingle, and they make lifelong friends.”
To prepare for the big event, the teens first selected gowns and suits from the Cinderella and Prince Charming Project of Marjorie’s Hope. Then they were off to Bene’s Career Academy, where student and volunteer hairdressers, nail techs, makeup artists and barbers polished their Met Gala-worthy looks.
Then they were off on a party limo bus provided by Piggy Printz, where they cruised around Port Richey parkland before being dropped off at the party place.
Two of those on the bus were Kayla Neil, 17, and Eliana Collins, 14, who hailed from the Palm Beaches.
Wearing a slim blue gown embellished with ruffles and her hair in an elegant updo, Eliana told the Suncoast News this was her second prom, and she was enjoying every minute of it. Because her group had traveled, she said, they were spending the weekend and she was also enjoying just hanging at the beach with her new and old friends.
“The kids had a wonderful time,” Stefanie Pontlitz, chief executive of the Port Richey Lighthouse, told the Suncoast News in a phone interview. “They were all dancing; there were lots of smiles. They absolutely mingled. Some of them have known each other just from proms in the past. So it could be that some of the seniors have seen each other once or twice, but they don't know each other very well. It could be that for some of them, this was the first time they've ever met any of the other kids. It was such a great event.”
In addition to the donors of the clothing, the beauty treatments and the limo, other groups and individuals contributed to the success of the evening.
“It takes a community for sure,” Pontlitz said. A group of volunteers from Kohl’s served dinner. Board member Jamie Mick provided a massive arch decorated with blue flowers that brought the Paris theme home. Committee members Kayla Kuni and Lori Felber provided snacks and dessert (the main meal was catered).
Also on hand, from riding the party bus to crowning king and queen of the prom, were Pasco County’s 2023 King Pithla Steve Luikart and Queen Chasco Julie Rogers, who also provided the sashes and crowns for the young royalty.
“I think things went amazing,” Pontlitz said. “It was such a great event.”
Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Disabled is located at 9130 Ridge Road in New Port Richey. For information about services or how to help, call 727-815-0303 or visit lvib.org.
