PASCO COUNTY -- Drivers who use Blanton Road in Pasco County are asked to be aware of construction work beginning the week of March 7.
Crews will resurface the existing road and add new pavement markings, all to create better roadway conditions. The area of Blanton Road under construction runs from Parrish Grove Road to 21st Street, in both directions.
For a map of the project, visit bit.ly/3JRz6Vq
Work hours will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect single-lane closures with message boards directing traffic and expect minor delays.
The project is expected to take 21 days to complete, depending upon weather conditions.
