It may have “commerce” in its name, but the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce has more than business on its mind, and in its heart.
That couldn’t have been more evident than at the chamber’s Community Nonprofit Awareness Event held Nov. 3 at Elks Lodge #2284 in New Port Richey. At what it hopes to be the first of many such annual gatherings, the chamber brought together a variety of nonprofit groups in the area so that they could let the public, and one another, know of their activities and, hopefully, network and coordinate to provide more services to area residents.
Among those were Habitat for Humanity, which helps families build homes; Wreaths Across America, which honors deceased veterans; the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Florida, which operates a variety of service programs related to arts and culture, civic engagement, education and children’s issues and environmental protection; and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services of Florida, which helps people with impaired or no hearing access affordable devices.
While representatives of the various organizations staffed their tables and explained their programs to the public and one another, the chamber came up with a last-minute surprise moment — its Ambassadors presented the Elks with support for its youth charities in the form of a $1,200 check to the Harry-Anna Trust Fund. Named after Harry and Anna Miller, who donated land and a building to establish the original Florida Elks Hospital for Crippled Children, the fund supports the Florida Elks Children’s Therapy Services and Florida Elks Youth Camp programs.
The Ambassadors, local businesspeople who serve as the public face of the chamber, raised the funds at a “not your mother’s bingo” night at the Elks lodge Sept. 22. In addition to the donation to the Harry-Anna trust, they raised another $1,200 for other local charities.
